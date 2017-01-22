'Underworld: Blood Wars' Update: Kate Beckinsale and Theo James Talks About The Film

Underworld: Blood Wars, the fifth installment in the Underworld franchise started in 2003 is now out on the theaters. The film still featured Kate Beckinsale as the hybrid lycan and vampire partnered with Theo James. Now, the film has been receiving lots of negative reviews early on its release and the stars proceeded to give some information on the "Underworld: Blood Wars".

According to Digital Trends, Underworld franchise has gone to $500 million revenue from its five films throughout 2003 up to 2017. The film is expected to be on par with its predecessors in terms of revenue. Meanwhile, Theo James gave a brief statement on the film saying "There's a threesome between two werewolves and Charles Dance, which is going to be quite hot." He added that the director, Anna Foerster, made a good job in returning the nature of the film to the first and second movies.

Further, the Underworld's star Kate Beckinsale said that the film has much more of everything than its previous installments. She confirmed by saying that the film has more new faces, returning characters and lots which are more of stake here. This was also collaborated by Theo James saying that it has more actions that any of the other ones have had to date.

Advertisement

In other news, Movie Pilot pondered on the release of "Underworld: Blood Wars" saying that it may prompt a reboot or a television series. This is due to the wide negative reviews that the film suffered even it just had been released. If such reboot would be possible, Kate Beckinsale won't be seen to return and if a television series is set, then maybe her partner, Theo James can star.

"Underworld: Blood Wars" is now out in theaters.

Stay tuned for more updates.

What are your thoughts on Underworld: Blood Wars? Share it with us through the comments below.