'G.I. Joe 3' Update: Director Speaks Of Possible Crossover With Transformer Franchise

The action packed sci - fi films are filled this decade as there are lots of films that proved good for this genre due to advancement of technology. Recently, a G.I. Joe 3 is announced and many would be excited to know that there are on going rumors that it will collide with the giant car-robots in Transformers.

According to Den Of Geek, DJ Caruso has been approached by Paramount to be the helm of the third installment for G.I. Joe series and in one of their meetings, he suggested something of interest. In his statement, he pitched an idea of G.I. Joe and Transformers crossing over as a franchise but this idea was immediately redacted saying that "they're not ready." He added that they might try for the collusion when Michael Bay, director of Transformers, is done with the franchise. However, such maybe hard to see since Bay has been generating revenue to the studio with his films.

Meanwhile, Cinema Blend elaborated on this Transformers and G.I. Joe franchise. In their report, it was indicated that several months ago, there were reports involving a team assembled to make ideas for the Hasbro Toy lines. G.I. Joe is included in that line wherein they labelled it as "Hasbro Cinematic Universe." If the team doesn't have any ideas on another G.I. Joe film yet, then crossing them with the Transformers franchise wouldn't be so bad of an idea either. Nonetheless, fans still have to wait for further developments of the project.

DJ Caruso is known for his film xXx 3: Return of Xander Cage which is now on theaters worldwide. If he agrees to direct the third G.I. Joe film, that would include the pitching of idea with Transformers or other characters involved in the Hasbro toy line.

