'House of Cards' Season 5 Update: Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer

A one of a kind political thriller drama series, House Of Cards, has been a great show throughout its run from season 1 to season 4. Many are excited to know that the story continue as Francis Underwood takes on the presidential election. Now, the teaser trailer has been released by the studio amidst the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and it the trailer looks promising.

According to BGR, Netflix released the teaser trailer for its fifth season of House of Cards on January 20, 2017 as President Donald Trump takes the oath of office. The video doesn't involve much of footage from the actual season, however, it revealed the United State of America flag hanging upside down with bunch of children singing. The release has been dubbed as a brilliant marketing plan to regain much viewers as it had during its run in the first few seasons.

Meanwhile, Engadget revealed that the fifth season won't have the original showrunner, Beau Willimon. The news came earlier this year but there has been confirmation as said that it was time for him to move to new projects. The political drama is said to be needing new fresh ideas as it had during the couple season run. Due to Willimon's step down, Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese will now be serving as the showrunners for the House of Cards Season 5 onwards.

The Netflix political drama is known for casting Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood and will return for its fifth season in May 30. Spacey criticized the show as not going far enough in portraying the madness of the American election and the politics. Nonetheless, the show has been critically acclaimed with positive reviews.

