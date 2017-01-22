NBC's 'Taken' Excites Viewers On its First Episode 'Get Her Back' Which Will Air On February 27

The thrilling chases of Bryan Mills on the big screen comes right to the home screen as executive producer Luc Besson brings 'Taken' on NBC. As a younger Bryan Mills takes on the challenges of his personal life, he has to fight off hindrances and direct assault to his life and family. But he was all the more indulged on the dangers of his surroundings as he took on a position as a CIA operative.

As Spoilerly reports, Clive Standen of 'Vikings' will portray the character of Bryan Mills, as his skills in combat fighting and a lot more will be used by the government as one of their special operations team. Because of his special skills, Bryan Mills has to fight for a mission and most especially to stay alive; his story who was played by Liam Neeson in the movie is set in a modern day scenario. His action-packed adventures from the movies were a sure-hit and this was what producers of the upcoming TV series wants to bring to their viewers.

Based on reports from IGN, Clive Standen together with executive producers Matt Gross and Alex Cary answered a few questions at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. Since Alex Cary has already cleared the issue of a prequel, he emphasized that he wanted the same impression the movie gave out during its big screen releases. The producer of 'Homeland' plans to make the story in a different perspective thus they are valuing the opportunity given to them.

Matt Gross has the same idea for the upcoming series of NBC, with all the action of 'Taken' the movie; they created a plot entirely about Bryan Mills and his life. This will give justice what happened to Mills and how he became a hero that he is now. 'Taken' will take its viewers to a Bryan Mills once normal but dangerous life in every adventure he takes, every Monday starting February 27, 10 pm on NBC.