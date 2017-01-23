Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017 | Updated at 1:29 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Dragon Ball Super’ E75 Spoiler Alert! Goku Finds Worthwhile Training Partner In The Great Saiyaman

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 01:28 AM EST
「ドラゴンボール超」公式 official photo

「ドラゴンボール超」公式 official photo(Photo : Twitter/「ドラゴンボール超」公式)

「ドラゴンボール超」公式 official photo

「ドラゴンボール超」公式 official photo(Photo : Twitter/「ドラゴンボール超」公式)

'Dragon Ball Super' episode 75 "Goku and Krillin - Back To The Old Training Grounds" airs today, January 22. Rumors say that the next few episodes will be the turning point of the animated series as it moves forward to the Future Trunks saga to a the battle of the multiverse arc and it looks like its true. Episode 75 will focus on how Goku prepares to be one of the strongest in the universe with the help of Krillin. But ultimately he becomes bored. He then seeks a worthy opponent and ends up with The Great Saiyaman.

The Great Saiyaman is definitely a worthy opponent for Goku because he is none other than his son, Gohan, says Kaioshin Realm. Training becomes productive and very interesting because they will see in each other a few similarities with their techniques. But it's not like Krillin did not help Goku at all.

Anime News Network also reported about 'Dragon Ball Super' episode 75. Goku was actually looking for anyone to help him with his training but most of the people he asked were either busy or not interested at all. Krillin is eager to help because he wanted to relive the days when he and Goku used to train under Roshi. The two did a few sparring scenes focusing on scenes relevant with Krillin's past life.

Goku is definitely stronger than his sparing partner and he ends up getting bored. The Great Saiyaman becomes his worthwhile training partner but this will not last long. Apparently this will just be for the day and he will have a different sparring partner to be featured in the next episode.

'Dragon Ball Super' episode 75 airs January 22. Fans can watch it streaming via Crunchyroll. Episode 76 will air on January 29 while episode 77 will be on February 5. There are no titles and plots for these two episodes yet but it is rumored that these will further feature Goku's training.

 

SEE ALSO

‘Dragon Ball Super’ E73 Recap & E74 Preview – The Great Saiyaman Returns; Watagash Controls Karn

New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ English Dub Teaser Finally Released – Waited 70+ Eps Before Release in US

“Dragon Ball Super” Updates – Goku Dies BUT Revives Now Counterattack Starts in Ep. 72

“Dragon Ball Super” New Arc ‘Universal Survival’ On February 2017 – Goku Alive with Universe 7 Team

“Dragon Ball Super” E71: Hit Damages Goku Enough to Kill Him But Holds Back: New Omniverse Saga Soon

TagsDragon Ball Super episode 75, Dragon Ball Super news, Dragon Ball Super Updates, Dragon Ball Super spoilers, Dragon Ball Super

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Dragon Ball Super episode 75 Bella Hadid The Weekend relationship

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry will be part of Western Conference’s starting lineup for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game to be held in New Orleans Smoothie King Center.

Warriors Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry is a part of the Western Conference starting five; experience is the team's first strategy as joining the two are James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis.
Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the game on November 15, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket with teammate Joakim Noah #13 at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.

Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center
Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Trade 2017: Minnesota Wants Ricky Rubio In Trade Proposals
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from ‘Transporter’
NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics