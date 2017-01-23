‘Dragon Ball Super’ E75 Spoiler Alert! Goku Finds Worthwhile Training Partner In The Great Saiyaman

'Dragon Ball Super' episode 75 "Goku and Krillin - Back To The Old Training Grounds" airs today, January 22. Rumors say that the next few episodes will be the turning point of the animated series as it moves forward to the Future Trunks saga to a the battle of the multiverse arc and it looks like its true. Episode 75 will focus on how Goku prepares to be one of the strongest in the universe with the help of Krillin. But ultimately he becomes bored. He then seeks a worthy opponent and ends up with The Great Saiyaman.

The Great Saiyaman is definitely a worthy opponent for Goku because he is none other than his son, Gohan, says Kaioshin Realm. Training becomes productive and very interesting because they will see in each other a few similarities with their techniques. But it's not like Krillin did not help Goku at all.

Anime News Network also reported about 'Dragon Ball Super' episode 75. Goku was actually looking for anyone to help him with his training but most of the people he asked were either busy or not interested at all. Krillin is eager to help because he wanted to relive the days when he and Goku used to train under Roshi. The two did a few sparring scenes focusing on scenes relevant with Krillin's past life.

Goku is definitely stronger than his sparing partner and he ends up getting bored. The Great Saiyaman becomes his worthwhile training partner but this will not last long. Apparently this will just be for the day and he will have a different sparring partner to be featured in the next episode.

'Dragon Ball Super' episode 75 airs January 22. Fans can watch it streaming via Crunchyroll. Episode 76 will air on January 29 while episode 77 will be on February 5. There are no titles and plots for these two episodes yet but it is rumored that these will further feature Goku's training.