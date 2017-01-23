Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Pokemon Sun & Moon’ Full Technical Machines List Revealed – No Hidden TMs, All For Multiple Usage

Jan 23, 2017
'Pokemon Sun & Moon' has dozens of technical machines definitely needed for surviving in the game. Players used to get TMs by chance but thanks to the ingenuity of many dedicated players and fans, a full list of all the possible TMs was released online.

All 100 technical machines exist and can be found in almost every area of the game. A TM location guide along with a few instructions is available thanks to hardworking researchers, says Pokemon Go Hub. TMs 1 to 100 are listed:

  • TM01 Work Up -Hau'oli City; received as a gift if you win against all four trainers from Trainer School
  • TM02 Dragon Claw - Poni Island, Vast Poni Region; user can use this to slash his target
  • TM03 Psyshock - Island Lake of the Sunne; odd psychic wave for physical damage
  • TM04 Calm Mind - Seafolk Village Pokemon Center; calms spirit to increase Sp. Attack and Sp. Def.
  • TM05 Roar - Melemele Island, Kala'e Bay; scares the target and can instantly end battle in the wild.
  • TM06 Toxic - Aether Paradise, Docks; poisons target.
  • TM07 Hail - Akala Island, Battle Royal Done Pokemon Centre; summons hailstorms that lasts 5 turns and affects all Pokemons except ice ones.
  • TM08 Bulk Up - Akala Island, Konikoni City Pokemon Centre; bulks up muscles and increases defenses.
  • TM09 Venoshock - Akala Island, Konikoni City Pokemon Centre; uses poison and gets double powers if the poison works.
  • TM10 Hidden Power - Paniola Ranch; varies in type of power according to the kind of Pokemon
  • TM11 Sunny Day -Royal Avenue PokeMart; increases power of the sun for five turns
  • TM112 Taunt - Route 13; taunts target into a rage for only three turns.
  • TM13 Ice Beam =- Mount Lanakila; uses icy beam to freeze target
  • TM14 Blizzard - Seafolk Village PokeMart; summons blizzard to freeze target
  • TM15 Hyper Beam - Seafolk Village PokeMart; uses powerful beam to stop target
  • TM16 Light Screen - Heahea City PokeMart; light screen is summoned to stop damage for five turns.
  • TM17 Protect - Heahea City, PokeMart; used to evade all attacks, do not use in succession.
  • TM18 Rain Dance - Royal Avenue PokeMart; uses heavy rain for five turns
  • TM19 Roost - Malie City PokeMart; restores HP by up to half of its maximum HP.
  • TM20 Safeguard - Heahea City PokeMart; uses protective field for five turns
  • TM21 Frustration - Malie City; full power attack increases as the user dislikes its trainer
  • TM22 Solar Beam - Seafolk Village PokeMart; gathers light and uses it as a beam on his next turn.
  • TM23 Smack Down - Malie City PokeMart; uses a stone to attack and is effective for flying ones.
  • TM24 Thunderbolt - Poni Plains; uses electric blast on target to paralyze it.
  • TM25 Thunder - Seafolk Village PokeMart; uses thunderbolt to damage and paralyze target.
  • TM26 Earthquake - Resolution Cave; uses earthquake that affects all surrounding Pokemons.
  • TM27 Return - Malie City; this power increases when the user likes its trainer.
  • TM28 Leech Life - Akala Outskirts; uses to drain blood of target.
  • TM29 Psychic - Aether Paradise; uses telekinesis to lower Sp. Def stat of target.
  • TM30 Shadow Ball - Route 14; uses a shadow blob to lower Sp. Def stat of target.
  • TM31 Brick Break - Verdant Cavern; uses chop to remove barriers such as Reflect and Light Screen.
  • TM32 Double Team - Konikoni City PokeMart; user can duplicate himself to increase its power
  • TM33 Reflect - Heahea City PokeMart; uses a wall of light to reduce damage for physical attacks.
  • TM34 Sludge Wave - Seafolk Village PokeMart; uses a giant sludge wave to strike everything.
  • TM35 Flamethrower - Vast Poni Canyon; uses intense fire to burn or scorch.
  • TM36 Sludge Bomb - Shady House; uses unsanitary sludge to poison target.
  • TM37 Sandstorm - Royal Avenue PokeMart; used to hurt creatures except Rock, Ground and Steel types.
  • TM38 Fire Blast - Seafolk Village PokeMart; uses fire blast to burn target
  • TM39 Rock Tomb - Wela Volcano Park; uses boulders to reduce Speed stat and stop movement
  • TM40 Aerial Ace - Malie City PokeMart; uses speed and slash.
  • TM41 Torment - Route 5; uses rage to stop it from using the same move twice in a row.
  • TM42 Façade - Malie City PokeMart; doubles power if user is burned, poisoned or paralyzed.
  • TM43 Flame Charge - Route 8; while cloaked in flame, user can attack and take up more power
  • TM44 Rest - Royal Avenue, Thrifty Megamart; uses sleep for two turns to restore HP and heals
  • TM45 Attract - Hano Grand Resort; if the two are opposite genders the opponent will not attack
  • TM46 Thief - Verdant Cavern; users steals held item of target
  • TM47 Low Sweep - Konikoni PokeMart; attacks target's legs to reduce its Speed
  • TM48 Round - Hau'oli City; uses song to increase the power of his attack
  • TM49 Echoed Voice - Hau'oli City; uses echoing voice and if used every turn will increase its power
  • TM50 Overheat - Poni Meadow; uses full power to attack and recoils to lower the user's Sp Atk stat.
  • TM51 Steel Wing - Malie City PokeMart; uses wings of steel
  • TM52 Focus Blast - Seafolk Village PokeMart; increase mental focus and lower target Sp. Def.
  • TM53 Energy Ball - Route 8; gets power from nature
  • TM54 False Swipe - Iki Town; prevents target from fainting
  • TM55 Scald - Brooklet Hill; uses boiling water to burn
  • TM56 Fling - Hau'oli Cemetery; uses held item to attack and power depends on the item
  • TM57 Charge Beam- Route 5; uses electric charge
  • TM58 Sky Drop - Route 8; drags target to the sky and then drops it
  • TM59 Brutal Swing - Route 5; user swings its body to attack
  • TM60 Quash - Poni Plains - suppresses target
  • TM61 Will-O-Wap - Konikoni City; uses blue/white flame to burn
  • TM62 Acrobatics - Ten Carat Hill; user strikes inflicting a lot of damage
  • TM63 Embargo - Blush Mountain; prevents target from using his items for five turns
  • TM64 Explosion - Ten Carat Hill; uses a huge explosion and then faints
  • TM65 Shadow Claw - Konikoni City PokeMart; uses shadow claw resulting in critical hits
  • TM66 Payback - Malie City; uses stored power, moves after target to double attack power
  • TM67 Smart Strike - Lush Jungle; user uses a horn to stab
  • TM68 Giga Impact - Seafolk Village PokeMart; charges at the target but cant move on the next turn
  • TM69 Rock Polish - Malie City PokeMart; user gets polished body to reduce drag
  • TM70 Aurora Veil - Heahea City PokeMart; this reduces damage from physical and special moves for five turns and only for hailstorms.
  • TM71 Stone Edge - Seafolk Village PokeMart; uses sharp stones to inflict critical damage
  • TM72 Volt Switch - Mount Hokulani; after an attack the user can switch places with another Pokemon
  • TM73 Thunder Wave - Route 7; uses a weak electrical power to paralyze target
  • TM74 Gyro Ball - Route 11; uses high-speed spin
  • TM75 Swords Dance - Malie City PokeMart; uses frantic dance to increase user Attack stat
  • TM76 Fly - Malie City; user will soar and strike on his next turn
  • TM77 Psych Up - Route 12; uses hypnosis on itself to copy stat change of the target
  • TM78 Bulldoze- Malie City PokeMart; uses stomp to strike everything
  • TM79 Frost Breath - Ancient Poni Patch; uses cold breath to critically hit
  • TM80 Rock Slide - Melemele Sea; uses large boulders
  • TM81 X-Scissor - Route 16; uses scythes or claws to slash like scissors
  • TM82 Dragon Tail - Konikoni City PokeMart; with this power a target is knocked away and drags a new Pokemon out.
  • TM83 Infestation - Route 3; uses infestation for four to five turns
  • TM84 Poison Jab - Route 17; uses tentacle or arm with poison
  • TM85 Dream Eater - Haina Desert; user eats dreams of a sleeping Pokemon
  • TM86 Grass Knot - Lush Jungle; uses grass and trips target
  • TM87 Swagger - Route 2; confuses and enrages target
  • TM88 Sleep Talk - Paniola Town; uses the move of the target while its asleep
  • TM89 U-Turn - Malie City PokeMart; user can switch to a party Pokemon after it makes its attack
  • TM90 Substitute - Route 1; copies itself and uses it as a decoy
  • TM91 Flash Cannon - Seafolk Village; uses light energy and releases it all at once
  • TM92 Trick Room - Hano Grand Resort; creates a weird area where it can move first for five turns if the user is a slow Pokemon
  • TM93 Wild Charge - Route 15; uses electricity to cover itself and to smash target
  • TM94 Surf - Poni Breaker Coast; uses a giant wave
  • TM95 Snarl - Mount Hokulani; uses a loud angry yell
  • TM96 Nature Power - Route 5; uses power of nature depending on the environment
  • TM97 Dark Pulse - Poni Coast; uses aura with dark thoughts
  • TM98 Waterfall - Poni Breaker Coast; charges at the target to flinch it
  • TM99 Dazzling Gleam - Vast Poni Canyon; uses a powerful flash
  • TM100 Confide - Hau'oli Cemetery; uses a secret to fool the target and lower its Sp. Attack

Serebii.net also has also posted a complete list of all the TM as well as places where each could be found.

Players are recommended to take advantage of each TM to completely enjoy the full experience of 'Pokemon Sun & Moon.' More updates about the game are sure to come.

 

