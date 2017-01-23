‘Pokemon Sun & Moon’ Full Technical Machines List Revealed – No Hidden TMs, All For Multiple Usage

'Pokemon Sun & Moon' has dozens of technical machines definitely needed for surviving in the game. Players used to get TMs by chance but thanks to the ingenuity of many dedicated players and fans, a full list of all the possible TMs was released online.

All 100 technical machines exist and can be found in almost every area of the game. A TM location guide along with a few instructions is available thanks to hardworking researchers, says Pokemon Go Hub. TMs 1 to 100 are listed:

TM01 Work Up -Hau'oli City; received as a gift if you win against all four trainers from Trainer School

TM02 Dragon Claw - Poni Island, Vast Poni Region; user can use this to slash his target

TM03 Psyshock - Island Lake of the Sunne; odd psychic wave for physical damage

TM04 Calm Mind - Seafolk Village Pokemon Center; calms spirit to increase Sp. Attack and Sp. Def.

TM05 Roar - Melemele Island, Kala'e Bay; scares the target and can instantly end battle in the wild.

TM06 Toxic - Aether Paradise, Docks; poisons target.

TM07 Hail - Akala Island, Battle Royal Done Pokemon Centre; summons hailstorms that lasts 5 turns and affects all Pokemons except ice ones.

TM08 Bulk Up - Akala Island, Konikoni City Pokemon Centre; bulks up muscles and increases defenses.

TM09 Venoshock - Akala Island, Konikoni City Pokemon Centre; uses poison and gets double powers if the poison works.

TM10 Hidden Power - Paniola Ranch; varies in type of power according to the kind of Pokemon

TM11 Sunny Day -Royal Avenue PokeMart; increases power of the sun for five turns

TM112 Taunt - Route 13; taunts target into a rage for only three turns.

TM13 Ice Beam =- Mount Lanakila; uses icy beam to freeze target

TM14 Blizzard - Seafolk Village PokeMart; summons blizzard to freeze target

TM15 Hyper Beam - Seafolk Village PokeMart; uses powerful beam to stop target

TM16 Light Screen - Heahea City PokeMart; light screen is summoned to stop damage for five turns.

TM17 Protect - Heahea City, PokeMart; used to evade all attacks, do not use in succession.

TM18 Rain Dance - Royal Avenue PokeMart; uses heavy rain for five turns

TM19 Roost - Malie City PokeMart; restores HP by up to half of its maximum HP.

TM20 Safeguard - Heahea City PokeMart; uses protective field for five turns

TM21 Frustration - Malie City; full power attack increases as the user dislikes its trainer

TM22 Solar Beam - Seafolk Village PokeMart; gathers light and uses it as a beam on his next turn.

TM23 Smack Down - Malie City PokeMart; uses a stone to attack and is effective for flying ones.

TM24 Thunderbolt - Poni Plains; uses electric blast on target to paralyze it.

TM25 Thunder - Seafolk Village PokeMart; uses thunderbolt to damage and paralyze target.

TM26 Earthquake - Resolution Cave; uses earthquake that affects all surrounding Pokemons.

TM27 Return - Malie City; this power increases when the user likes its trainer.

TM28 Leech Life - Akala Outskirts; uses to drain blood of target.

TM29 Psychic - Aether Paradise; uses telekinesis to lower Sp. Def stat of target.

TM30 Shadow Ball - Route 14; uses a shadow blob to lower Sp. Def stat of target.

TM31 Brick Break - Verdant Cavern; uses chop to remove barriers such as Reflect and Light Screen.

TM32 Double Team - Konikoni City PokeMart; user can duplicate himself to increase its power

TM33 Reflect - Heahea City PokeMart; uses a wall of light to reduce damage for physical attacks.

TM34 Sludge Wave - Seafolk Village PokeMart; uses a giant sludge wave to strike everything.

TM35 Flamethrower - Vast Poni Canyon; uses intense fire to burn or scorch.

TM36 Sludge Bomb - Shady House; uses unsanitary sludge to poison target.

TM37 Sandstorm - Royal Avenue PokeMart; used to hurt creatures except Rock, Ground and Steel types.

TM38 Fire Blast - Seafolk Village PokeMart; uses fire blast to burn target

TM39 Rock Tomb - Wela Volcano Park; uses boulders to reduce Speed stat and stop movement

TM40 Aerial Ace - Malie City PokeMart; uses speed and slash.

TM41 Torment - Route 5; uses rage to stop it from using the same move twice in a row.

TM42 Façade - Malie City PokeMart; doubles power if user is burned, poisoned or paralyzed.

TM43 Flame Charge - Route 8; while cloaked in flame, user can attack and take up more power

TM44 Rest - Royal Avenue, Thrifty Megamart; uses sleep for two turns to restore HP and heals

TM45 Attract - Hano Grand Resort; if the two are opposite genders the opponent will not attack

TM46 Thief - Verdant Cavern; users steals held item of target

TM47 Low Sweep - Konikoni PokeMart; attacks target's legs to reduce its Speed

TM48 Round - Hau'oli City; uses song to increase the power of his attack

TM49 Echoed Voice - Hau'oli City; uses echoing voice and if used every turn will increase its power

TM50 Overheat - Poni Meadow; uses full power to attack and recoils to lower the user's Sp Atk stat.

TM51 Steel Wing - Malie City PokeMart; uses wings of steel

TM52 Focus Blast - Seafolk Village PokeMart; increase mental focus and lower target Sp. Def.

TM53 Energy Ball - Route 8; gets power from nature

TM54 False Swipe - Iki Town; prevents target from fainting

TM55 Scald - Brooklet Hill; uses boiling water to burn

TM56 Fling - Hau'oli Cemetery; uses held item to attack and power depends on the item

TM57 Charge Beam- Route 5; uses electric charge

TM58 Sky Drop - Route 8; drags target to the sky and then drops it

TM59 Brutal Swing - Route 5; user swings its body to attack

TM60 Quash - Poni Plains - suppresses target

TM61 Will-O-Wap - Konikoni City; uses blue/white flame to burn

TM62 Acrobatics - Ten Carat Hill; user strikes inflicting a lot of damage

TM63 Embargo - Blush Mountain; prevents target from using his items for five turns

TM64 Explosion - Ten Carat Hill; uses a huge explosion and then faints

TM65 Shadow Claw - Konikoni City PokeMart; uses shadow claw resulting in critical hits

TM66 Payback - Malie City; uses stored power, moves after target to double attack power

TM67 Smart Strike - Lush Jungle; user uses a horn to stab

TM68 Giga Impact - Seafolk Village PokeMart; charges at the target but cant move on the next turn

TM69 Rock Polish - Malie City PokeMart; user gets polished body to reduce drag

TM70 Aurora Veil - Heahea City PokeMart; this reduces damage from physical and special moves for five turns and only for hailstorms.

TM71 Stone Edge - Seafolk Village PokeMart; uses sharp stones to inflict critical damage

TM72 Volt Switch - Mount Hokulani; after an attack the user can switch places with another Pokemon

TM73 Thunder Wave - Route 7; uses a weak electrical power to paralyze target

TM74 Gyro Ball - Route 11; uses high-speed spin

TM75 Swords Dance - Malie City PokeMart; uses frantic dance to increase user Attack stat

TM76 Fly - Malie City; user will soar and strike on his next turn

TM77 Psych Up - Route 12; uses hypnosis on itself to copy stat change of the target

TM78 Bulldoze- Malie City PokeMart; uses stomp to strike everything

TM79 Frost Breath - Ancient Poni Patch; uses cold breath to critically hit

TM80 Rock Slide - Melemele Sea; uses large boulders

TM81 X-Scissor - Route 16; uses scythes or claws to slash like scissors

TM82 Dragon Tail - Konikoni City PokeMart; with this power a target is knocked away and drags a new Pokemon out.

TM83 Infestation - Route 3; uses infestation for four to five turns

TM84 Poison Jab - Route 17; uses tentacle or arm with poison

TM85 Dream Eater - Haina Desert; user eats dreams of a sleeping Pokemon

TM86 Grass Knot - Lush Jungle; uses grass and trips target

TM87 Swagger - Route 2; confuses and enrages target

TM88 Sleep Talk - Paniola Town; uses the move of the target while its asleep

TM89 U-Turn - Malie City PokeMart; user can switch to a party Pokemon after it makes its attack

TM90 Substitute - Route 1; copies itself and uses it as a decoy

TM91 Flash Cannon - Seafolk Village; uses light energy and releases it all at once

TM92 Trick Room - Hano Grand Resort; creates a weird area where it can move first for five turns if the user is a slow Pokemon

TM93 Wild Charge - Route 15; uses electricity to cover itself and to smash target

TM94 Surf - Poni Breaker Coast; uses a giant wave

TM95 Snarl - Mount Hokulani; uses a loud angry yell

TM96 Nature Power - Route 5; uses power of nature depending on the environment

TM97 Dark Pulse - Poni Coast; uses aura with dark thoughts

TM98 Waterfall - Poni Breaker Coast; charges at the target to flinch it

TM99 Dazzling Gleam - Vast Poni Canyon; uses a powerful flash

TM100 Confide - Hau'oli Cemetery; uses a secret to fool the target and lower its Sp. Attack

Serebii.net also has also posted a complete list of all the TM as well as places where each could be found.

Players are recommended to take advantage of each TM to completely enjoy the full experience of 'Pokemon Sun & Moon.'