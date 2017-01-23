Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

New ‘Pokemon Sun & Moon’ Alola Friendly Battles – Banned Pokemon And Banned Moves Announced

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 04:30 AM EST
New and exciting Alola Friendly battles are scheduled from January 27 to 29, 2017 under the 'Pokemon Sun & Moon' game version. The three-day battle will hold 15 friendly battles per day and with certain rules. The Pokemons that are not included in the battle as well as the banned moves have already been announced online

The registration period for the ''Pokemon Sun & Moon'' Alola Friendlies is from January 19 to January 26, 2017 and is open to players from anywhere in the world, says Serebii.net. The Friendlies will be a single battle type which only allows players using the Alola Poxedex.

Pokemons that are NOT ALLOWED to join are Cosmog, Cosmoem, Lunala, Magearna, Necrozma, Solgaleo and Zygarde. Moves that are NOT ALLOWED are Memento, Blue Flare, Lunar Dance, Crush Grip, V-create, Fusion Flare, Fusion Bolt, Parting Shot, Diamond Storm, Steam Eruption, Doom, Desire, Dragon Ascent, Hyperspace Fury, Psycho Boost, Roar of Time, Special Rend, Magma Storm, Bolt Strike, Hyperspace Hole, Dark Void, Seed Flare, Shadow Force, Searing Shot, Techno Blast, Origin Pulse, Precipice Blades, Relic Song, Secret Sword, Glaciate and Hold Hands. Players are not allowed to use Mega Stones.

The Alola Friendly competition has unique rules. Players are allowed to use all the Pokemons in the Alola Poxedex except the mentioned banned monsters. Entry gift is 50 battle points for the competition. And just like other Alola Battles, the Friendly game is similar to the Random Matchup mode and allows players to gain points when they defeat trainers and lose points if they are defeated. If players choose to disconnect from a battle, the game is recorded as a loss.

The Alola is a new feature of ''Pokemon Sun & Moon'' and this is where Pokemons have developed differently than their regular versions. Creatures may have developed a new type, appearance or ability calling these their Alola Forms. Pokemon SunMoon explains that the Alola Region is actually four islands with a Pokemon deity guarding each one. Alola is surrounded by water with diverse ecology made of creatures that live there for generations. Some Pokemon on the other hand, have just arrived.

The last time 'Pokemon Sun & Moon' Alola had a competition was the Battle of Alola which took place last December 16 to 18, 2016. This one is different with only one special Pokemon per team. The same banned moves were restricted and 15 battles were also held.

 

