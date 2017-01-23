“I am not a violent person” Madonna Clarifies Comments About Blowing Up The White House

A statement that Madonna made on Saturday during the Women's March in Washington D.C. became controversial. She joined other stars onstage to speak about women's rights and equality, with her speech letting out the phrase "thought a lot about blowing up the White House".

Daily News reported that the White House Chief of Staff condemned the statement, without naming the pop singer. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday", Reince Priebus had said that "one of the singers wanted to blow up the White House." He added, "Can you imagine saying that about President Obama?"

Madonna clarified her statement through Instagram and that it should not be taken at face value. The pop singer performed her song "Express Yourself" during the rally. What she said was just to express herself, wrote the singer.

"I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence." writes the singer according to E! News. Madonna added that it is important for the people to know of her speech in its entirety that taking a phrase wildly out of context.

The 58-year-old singer said in her post that she spoke in metaphor with the beginning of her speech telling people that she wants to start a revolution of love. She further explained that she felt anger and outrage but knows that acting out of anger will not solve anything.

The only way to change for the better is to do it with love. Her Instagram statement concluded that she was honored to be part of an audience chanting "we choose love".

It was further reported by Daily News that a Secret Service spokesperson said that the organization is aware of the singer's statement. An investigation was planned to be opened, the decision to prosecute however will rest on the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Madonna attended the Women's March protests, a gathering that garnered roughly 2.5 Million participants globally. Among the other A-list participants were Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, Cher, Lena Dunham Ashley Judd and more. Watch Madonna's speech here.