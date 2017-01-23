2NE1 Might Still Reunite After “Goodbye,” Says Yang Hyun Suk; Farewell Song Written For Minzy

“Goodbye until that day we meet again,” 2NE1 sang for the last time as a group when “Goodbye” was released on Saturday. The disbandment news had brought Blackjacks to tears who were patiently waiting for their queen’s comeback since their hiatus in 2014, and although the last song has been delivered and this might just be a wishful thinking but we can still hope for a possible 2NE1 reunion.

YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk hinted in an exclusive interview with Koreaboo that 2NE1 can still reunite in the future. “I’m not sure what they will be doing, but maybe they could come together again like S.E.S did. If they do though, I think their break time will be as long as S.E.S.’s was,” the news outlet quoted.

2NE1’s disbandment was announced in November last year. Their contract with YG ended in March but the youngest Minzy and the main vocal Park Bom did not re-sign. The following month, Minzy officially left the group.

“When Minzy left to transfer to another company, I wanted to protect 2NE1. The decision to disband 2NE1 was because I felt that Park Bom’s mental health was not good,” Yang added.

It has been revealed in 2014 that Bom suffered from extreme emotional trauma and depression when she witnessed a friend’s death when she was still living in the U.S. The singer has been prescribed with amphetamine, a stimulant drug, which unfortunately happened to be one of the drugs banned in Korea. After discovering of her use of the drug, media frenzy led to accusations of drug smuggling and even drug addiction which caused the singer to be banned from any broadcasting activities, and consequently, 2NE1’s hiatus.

It is a good thing then, that the singer was able to perform with 2NE1’s leader CL and sweet-voiced Dara for their farewell song. Minzy, on the other hand, was excluded and previously revealed on her Instagram account that she was not informed about “Goodbye.”

The lyrics of the song was written by CL and in an exclusive interview with a Korean media, she revealed that the song was for Minzy. “We made the song as a letter to Minzy. I changed the lyrics so that it becomes a letter to Minzy and our fans,” as quoted from YG United news release.

The three remaining members of 2NE1 was originally set to release a full album but unfortunately, “Goodbye” was the only song that the group has recorded. “I really wanted this to happen, but something happened that made it all fall apart,” CL added.

For the meantime, the former 2NE1 members will be embarking on their own solo careers. Minzy transferred into another entertainment company, CL is still working on her US debut, Dara might have more drama and hosting activities, while Bom’s activities are still unheard of but we are wishing for her physical and mental well-being.