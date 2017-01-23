Xiaomi Mi 6 Models Lineup Leaked Just Before MWC 2017

Every year Mobile World Congress brings out some elegant smart devices which can't be ignored. While last year's occasion saw the official entry of Xiaomi in the charts of the event, this year MWC-2017 is speculated to see Xiaomi's upcoming masterpiece lineup, dubbed as Mi 6.

However, as per Phandroid, the rumors for Mi 6 started breaking out since October 2016. Although not much was revealed back then about the smartphone's specs and attributes. The latest revelation uncovered many insights about the handset's variants, features and expected price index.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will be released in three versions with different price tag and features. The company seems to take care of all kinds of buyers with various needs and comparative buying capacity. The lowest variant codenamed Xiaomi Mi 6 'Youth' will feature rear snapper with dual-lens. The phone will come with 4GB RAM capacity alongside 64GB internal memory. The processor for the same will be of MediaTek Helio X30 chipset.

Advertisement

According to Gizchina, the secondary and the middle quotient will be known as Mi 6 'Standard' and it will boast a dedicated OLED display with a Quadcore HD resolution. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor. Whereas, its memory will concentrate with 4GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage space.

The highest and the most exclusive edition which is said to be called as Xiaomi Mi 6 'Premier' will sport dual edge display much alike that of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. The processor will be boasting Snapdragon 835 chipset. The smartphone will come with a 6GB RAM alongside 256GB internal memory.

Although these names are not yet officially confirmed, it is thought that the price for Xiaomi Mi 6 Youth will evolve around $290, the secondary variant, Mi 6 Standard will cost around $360 whereas the highest end model Mi 6 Premier will come with a price tag of $434. The company is expected to announce all the three models in MWC-2017. The official release date is still unknown.