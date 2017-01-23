'The Vampire Diaries' Finale: A Sneak Peak Into Nina Dobrev's Questioned Return

Fans have been questioning for a long time on whether or not Nina Dobrev is returning for the series finale of "The Vampire Diaries" on March 10. Numerous speculations are claiming different things and no one knows for sure.

During a recent interview with The Huffington Post, Dobrev stated that she cannot divulge any secrets about the plot. And that include rumored resurrection of her character, Elena Gilbert.

Dobrev stated that she has never told secrets and will not start doing that now. Apparently, under her contract she is not allowed to talk about her return in the CW TV series.

Rumors of Nina Dobrev's possible return to the TV series have been flying around the moment she left the show at the end of Season 6. Fans have been hoping for a happy ending in the form of Elena and Damon reuniting.

"The Vampire Diaries" co-creator Julie Plec has previously stated that she really want to complete Elena's story. She wants to bring the character back at the end of the show and give her a proper ending.

Nina Dobrev added that she left the show because it was the right moment to do so. Her decision has paid really well and she has been working hard to secure movie roles.

Dobrev admitted that the road of transition from TV to big screen is tough but she has been very fortunate so far.

During a recent interview with TVLine, actor Ian Somerhalder, who plays the vampire Damon Salvatore stated that Elena will always be a part of series finale whether Dobrev decides to return or not.

"Elena never really left. She's always ever-present, and she plays a great deal into Damon's morality, his understanding of who he is - especially in these last episodes," TV Line quoted Ian saying.

Nina Dobrev's recently released movie is the "xXx: Return of Xander Cage". Dobrev plays the character Becky, a government operative and weapons techie.