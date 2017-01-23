Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017 | Updated at 7:22 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Prime Minister Theresa May Reveals Modern Industrial Strategy for Britain's Global Enhancement

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 01:30 PM EST
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May: U.K. Must Accept Road Ahead Will Be Uncertain

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May: U.K. Must Accept Road Ahead Will Be Uncertain(Photo : Bloomberg/ You Tube)

 

The Prime Minister Theresa May will launch a new technique by putting cutting-edge advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G wireless internet, "smart" vitality innovation, and robotics at the heart of its new post-Brexit modern strategy on her first provincial Cabinet meeting. The said proposal is for a modern Industrial Strategy to help expand Britain's strengths and handle its hidden shortcoming to secure a future as a competitive in the global country.

According to Gov.UK, the Industrial Strategy is an imperative part of the Plan for Britain to set out by the Prime Minister a week ago. It will drive the development right over the United Kingdom by utilizing major new interests in infrastructure and research to drive prosperity, making all the more high-skilled, high-paid occupations, and opportunities. A green paper that was published which offer businesses to strike new sector deals is likewise set out plans to fortify establishments in every part of the nation to support their particular strengths.

Moreover, Business Insider reported that according to May, the Modern Industrial Strategy represents another way to deal with the government, not simply just stepping back but rather stepping up to another dynamic part that backs business and guarantees more individuals on all sides of the country share in the advantages of its prosperity. On her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos a week ago, the Prime Minister motioned that she would adopt a more interventionist strategy for development and the economy than her ancestors. A portion of this new approach incorporates the propositions for "Sector Deals" as a feature of the Modern Industrial Strategy.

Here are the administration's ten key pillars for its new modern industrial strategy in full:

  • Investing resources into science, research, and development
  • Developing abilities
  • Enhancing infrastructure
  • Supporting business to begin and develop
  • Enhancing government obtainment
  • Empowering trade and inward venture
  • Convey reasonable vitality and clean development
  • Developing world-leading sectors
  • Driving development across the entire country, and
  • Making the right foundation to unite divisions and places

 

SEE ALSO

Destructive Storm, Tornadoes Wiped Out Entire Town: Claim Lives in Georgia and Mississippi

Bain Fitness Program-Tinnitus Program: Web-based Program On How To Deal Tinnitus 'Ringing In The Ear'

MALWARE WARNING: Malware Scam Targets Google Chrome User's Using 'Font Update' Technique

Brazil's Ministry of Health: Declares State of Emergency for a Huge Epidemic of Yellow Fever, 38 Died

Neopalpa donaldtrumpi: First Species Officially named after President-elect Donald Trump

TagsWorld Economic Forum, Prime Minister Theresa May, Britain

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Nebula Mike Mignola

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill

Ryan Mason in stable condition after Hull midfielder undergoes neuro surgery for skull fracture with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon
Thanks to @bkeisel99 & the entire @steelers organization for showing me around their am

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Confirms On Not Returning Back After Retirement
Bellator MMA official photo

Fans Yell Fix As Chael Sonnen Unexpectedly Taps Out Of Bellator 170 – Tito Ortiz Wins Retirement Match
Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere
NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons

NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics