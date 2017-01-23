Space Weather Forecasters Warn About Fiery Solar Storms

A powerful solar storm could hit the Earth. This phenomenon happens once in every hundred years. New research shows that the losses from the ensuing blackouts could total to $41.5 billion per day in the US only and this already include nearly $7 billion lost in the trade.

According to Washington Post, the blazing, roiling sun spewed a few solar storms which will have a minimal impact on the people's electrical and digital life on Earth. Reports claimed that the sun is in a declining phase of activity which could produce crippling geomagnetic storms.

The radiation and plasma from the surface of the sun can destroy the electrical grid, radio communications, GPS and other satellite services if it strikes the Earth. It can also increase the radiation exposure for passengers who are on high-altitude flights.

It could last for days, weeks, and months depending on the strength of the invisible storm. In 2012, there was a storm which is similar to what is expected to occur now. If that type of storm falls on Earth in the 21st century, scientists suggest that it could knock back the Earth into the Stone Age.

Cell phones and GPS would be dead, and power would be out. If people would be left unprepared, the infrastructure in a significant portion of the globe would go dark and could stay that way for weeks or months.

According to the study published in the American Geophysical Union, the "blackout" event would cost $40 billion per day. The sun plays a significant role in the Earth's climate. It is what makes the Earth inhabitable to human.

Most climate scientists suspect that if the surface of the sun is calm (not producing so many solar storms), the temperatures is cooler. And when the sun is active, the planet's temperature is also warm.

The space weather forecasters reported that the star is expected to be in a solar minimum this 2017. In this time, storms are few and far, though the individual storms could be large.



