‘Dragon Quest Heroes 1&2’ For Switch Promises New Features To Bring A Unique Experience

Square Enix is packing more than just a punch in the upcoming port of Dragon Quest Heroes 1&2 for the Nintendo Switch. Calling the game more than just a port, the updated games will have more features and additions to make the game a fresh and new journey.

One of the big updates is the implementation of the HD Rumble feature. As Nintendo Everything reports, player would feel a vibration from the console's Joy Con, with the effects changing depending on which monster was hit. Hitting those Slimes will give a jelly-like feel, while striking a Golem will feel like hitting something hard. Also, when striking a crowd of monsters, the player will be able to sense that a Metal Slime is among the opponents, through the vibration it would make.

Visually, it would not be as beautiful as the PS4 counterpart, but it makes up for it by working on the gameplay elements of the games, applying standards of the second game to the first one, Silicon Era reports. Additional content comes through the inclusion of Ragnar McRyan from Dragon Quest IV as a new playable character, while Dragon Quest II's Malroth is added as one of the new bosses.

Released in 2015 for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and Windows, Dragon Quest Heroes is a hack-and-slash game developed by Omega Force, which also worked on the Dynasty Warriors franchise. The first game had 13 playable characters, some are from the Dragon Quest series.

The second game, Dragon Quest Heroes II, was also released for the aforementioned consoles, plus the PS Vita on April 2016 in Japan, while the rest of the world will have it on April 2017. Continuing the style of the first game and some updates, the game celebrates the 30th anniversary of the franchise, which had its first ever game released on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986.