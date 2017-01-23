Fox’s ‘Logan’ Film Brings ‘X-Men’ Comics to the Big Screen – Literally

The latest trailer for Logan showed fans something out of left field - comic books. And these are not just any ordinary comic books, but X-Men comic books to be specific.

According to artist Dan Panosian, in his interview with Bleeding Cool, he created 10-12 comic book covers made for the movie. He also inked, colored and lettered the interior pages which were penciled by Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada. Requested personally to Quesada by Hugh Jackman, who plays as the titular character, the artist drew inspiration from covers and art style of the comics from the 80's.

Incidentally, while the comics were read by Logan, remarking that a quarter of it (the story in the comics) happened, albeit differently, a glaring difference would be seen. Instead of having the Marvel logo and the "Marvel Comics Group" header on top of the comics, it was replaced by "X-Men Comics Group" could be seen. As IGN reports, Fox, who owns the rights for the X-Men franchise, and Marvel, who runs its own cinematic universe, don't have the best working relationship. Choosing only to acknowledge Marvel at the end credits as a contractual obligation more than anything else, the production studio does its best to separate itself from the Marvel brand.

Several other points to take note are the appearance of Gambit on the corner boxes, which Fox is trying to make a solo outing starred by Magic Mike's Channing Tatum, and the differences of the comics in the movie to its real-life counterparts. While both could be aesthetically the same, the movie version's issue 117, titled "Suddenly: Sauron", is actually titled "Psi-War" in in real life, with a different cover art altogether.

Another comic, issue 132 this time, shows the Professor Xavier and his band of mutants in dark suits, seemingly mourning in a funeral. Though the theme has been seen in other comic book issues, the real-life issue 132 has the Hellfire Club on its cover page.

As the movie would be Jackman's last movie as the Canadian Berserker, it only seems fitting the they make it into a memorable one.