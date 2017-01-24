Moving On! – Angelina Jolie Lands Perfume Gig While Brad Pitt Throws Party & Sends Balloons To Kids

Angelina Jolie attends a private reception as costumes and props from Disney's 'Maleficent' are exhibited in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital at Kensington Palace on May 8, 2014 in London.(Photo : Getty Images/Eamonn M. McCormack)

It looks like the former Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moving on; with their professional lives that is. Angelina Jolie has landed a new perfume project and is now the face of a new fragrance for women. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt threw a very private party at the Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, California after attending a charity event in Malibu. Looks like the once 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' could be reviving their careers and simply leaving the fates of their six children and their divorce to court.

The 'Tomb Raider' actress is the new face for Guerlain Parfumeur' fragrance for women, says E! News. The new scent is collaboration between Angie and the perfume brand and this actually started while she was directing her film 'First They Killed My Father' in Cambodia in 2015. Guerlain was actually Angelina's late mother's favorite and she is honored to promote the brand.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was in a charity event with Chris Cornell and Sting in Malibu on January 14 and on January 18 he hosted his own private party in Santa Monica, reported US Weekly. A source said that despite looking very happy surrounded by friends, the 'Allied' actor did not forget his kids. As he left in the morning, he took a huge gold and white balloon arrangement with him to take to his kids.

Advertisement

The source also said that he has been working out lately, eating healthy and exercising outdoors. He is slowly reemerging but still takes time to focus on himself especially on his health. Aside from the huge balloon décor, Brad also took home the alcohol from the event. He did not want to attract attention so he left Hotel Casa Del Mar from the back entrance.

Angelina and Brad are still fighting for the custody of their six children. After Jolie filed for divorce last September, she wanted full custody of their children while Pitt contested with joint custody.