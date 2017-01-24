Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 | Updated at 2:55 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Moving On! – Angelina Jolie Lands Perfume Gig While Brad Pitt Throws Party & Sends Balloons To Kids

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 03:02 AM EST
Angelina Jolie attends a private reception as costumes and props from Disney's 'Maleficent' are exhibited in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital at Kensington Palace on May 8, 2014 in London.

Angelina Jolie attends a private reception as costumes and props from Disney's 'Maleficent' are exhibited in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital at Kensington Palace on May 8, 2014 in London.(Photo : Getty Images/Eamonn M. McCormack)

Brad Pitt attends the 'Megamind' Paris premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on November 29, 2010 in Paris, France.

Brad Pitt attends the 'Megamind' Paris premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on November 29, 2010 in Paris, France.(Photo : Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

It looks like the former Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moving on; with their professional lives that is. Angelina Jolie has landed a new perfume project and is now the face of a new fragrance for women. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt threw a very private party at the Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, California after attending a charity event in Malibu. Looks like the once 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' could be reviving their careers and simply leaving the fates of their six children and their divorce to court.

The 'Tomb Raider' actress is the new face for Guerlain Parfumeur' fragrance for women, says E! News. The new scent is collaboration between Angie and the perfume brand and this actually started while she was directing her film 'First They Killed My Father' in Cambodia in 2015. Guerlain was actually Angelina's late mother's favorite and she is honored to promote the brand.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was in a charity event with Chris Cornell and Sting in Malibu on January 14 and on January 18 he hosted his own private party in Santa Monica, reported US Weekly. A source said that despite looking very happy surrounded by friends, the 'Allied' actor did not forget his kids. As he left in the morning, he took a huge gold and white balloon arrangement with him to take to his kids.

The source also said that he has been working out lately, eating healthy and exercising outdoors. He is slowly reemerging but still takes time to focus on himself especially on his health. Aside from the huge balloon décor, Brad also took home the alcohol from the event. He did not want to attract attention so he left Hotel Casa Del Mar from the back entrance.

Angelina and Brad are still fighting for the custody of their six children. After Jolie filed for divorce last September, she wanted full custody of their children while Pitt contested with joint custody.  

 

SEE ALSO

Angelina Jolie Shockingly Skin & Bones In A Recent Shopping Trip While Brad Pitt Gets Standing Ovation

Angelina Jolie To Drag Jennifer Aniston To Court – Says Brad Pitt Doesn’t Want Public To Know The Truth

Angelina Jolie Angry Over Kids Meeting Brad Pitt for Christmas – Takes Them to Colorado for New Year’s

Brad Pitt might be Able to Keep His Waterfall House Gift from Angelina Jolie – And Other Lavish Gifts

‘No Self-Regulating Mechanism’ Brad Pitt Blames Angelina Jolie for Publicly Exposing His Children

TagsAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce, Angelina Jolie for Guerlain, Angelina Jolie updates, Angelina Jolie news, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt news, Brad Pitt updates, Brad Pitt

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Angelina Jolie for Guerlain lucifer spoilers

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

LeBron James is still unconfirmed whether he would play for team USA during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. But whatever his decisions are, new USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich will have a huge factor on it.
Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon
Thanks to @bkeisel99 & the entire @steelers organization for showing me around their am

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Confirms On Not Returning Back After Retirement
Bellator MMA official photo

Fans Yell Fix As Chael Sonnen Unexpectedly Taps Out Of Bellator 170 – Tito Ortiz Wins Retirement Match
Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics