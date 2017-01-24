‘The Walking Dead’ S7B Updates – Daryl Done With Dog Treatment From Negan; Now In Kill Mode

A few weeks from now, 'The Walking Dead' returns with its second half of season 7. To fuel fan's anticipation, Norman Reedus who plays Daryl in the series, announced that no long will his character be Negan's dog. Daryl has had enough and will come back with all the strength that he could muster to fight the bat-whirling bad guy once and for all.

Norman Reedus said that his character Daryl Dixon will begin plotting to overthrow Negan, according to Comic Book. Rick Grimes will gather Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom communities to out number and out power Negan and his Saviors. Reedus said in an interview that all that Daryl wants is revenge: "He's ready to fight. When he goes back in that last episode and hands Rick back his stuff, it was like, 'Let's go! Let's beat this guy up. Let's go take what's ours and fight this monster.' He further described Daryl in 'kill mode.'

Spoilers Guide also reported high anticipation for 'The Walking Dead' season 7B with rumors that Daryl may have spent half of the season plotting and wondering how could he achieve revenge. He was treated like trash, abused and even had to endure the death of two of his close friends. All these fueled his hatred for Negan and that change in him that viewers will get to see in the next half of the season.

Reedus teased that the next episodes will be "consistently loud" and to expect a showdown between Rick's group of survivors with Negan's Saviors. He promised epic fight scenes with everything coming head to head. "It's crazy."

Fans would just have to wait a few more weeks as season 7B or 'The Walking Dead' comes back from a midseason hiatus on February 12, Sunday at 9 pm on AMC. Meanwhile, 'Fear the Walking Dead' is set to return on April 9.