'Supernatural' Season 12: 'Modern Family' Actor Officially Joins Cast; Episode 9 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'Supernatural' Season 12 episode 9 'First Blood'

'Supernatural' Season 12 episode 9 'First Blood'(Photo : Facebook/Supernatural)

"Supernatural" Season 12 will be seeing more of Mr. Arthur Ketch this season. The hit TV series has added another good looking man to the already pleasant to the eye tandem of Jansen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. The popular US TVseries has reportedly tapped Canada-born actor David Haydn-Jones to play the recurring character in "Supernatural" season 12.

According to Deadline, Davin Haydn-Jones has been cast to play the mysterious Mr. Arthur Ketch in the upcoming episodes of "Supernatural." The character of Mr. Ketch was first seen in the mid-season finale of the "Supernatural" Season 12. The handsome actor has also appeared in "Mistresses" and the hit comedy TV series "Modern Family".

The character that is played by Haydn-Jones is a member of the British Men of Letters. This underground organization is said to be engaged in hunting monsters in the UK. In the "Lotus" episode, Mr. Ketch discussed that he was sent by the British Men of Letters to strongly encourage the Winchester brothers to cooperate with their organization. Mr. Ketch is also seen showing the Winchester brothers the arsenal of weapons that his organization was able to create. Sam borrowed one of Mr. Ketch's weapons, the hyperbolic pulse generator, to send Lucifer back to his cage.

On the other hand, Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently teased on his return to "Supernatural" Season 12 as John Winchester. There have been speculations that John will be back on the show, especially since Mary Winchester came back from the grave during the Season 11 finale.

Morgan hinted that his character may help Sam and Dean put an end to Dracula and his cronies in "Supernatural" Season 12. Fans were glad to hear about Morgan's return since the actor plays a major role in "The Walking Dead" as Negan.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 9, Spoilers Guide notes, "The hunters become hunted. After being arrested for the attempted assassination of the President of The United States, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must find a way out of an underground, government-run, detention facility in the middle of nowhere. Determined to find her sons, Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Castiel (Misha Collins) seek assistance from an unlikely source."

"Supernatural" Season 12 episode 9 is titled as "First Blood". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. first and exclusive on The CW.

