Can People Still Trust Samsung Despite All What's Happened?

It may have taken months for Samsung to come out with the official reason for the Note 7 fiasco of last year, but it has finally done it and proved to the people that they are truly worked on getting to the bottom of it. As of right now, the results are out and several of people's questions were answered.

Note 7 fiasco finally has an answer

According to PhoneArena, during the development of the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung employed various part manufacturers for the different components that will be incorporated into its phones, including the batteries. Samsung sets the parameters that it intends, then lets the manufacturer determine exactly how they want to build the battery.

For the Note 7, two different builders were hired with making the battery, and both of them built their own defects into the batteries, resulting in thousands of Samsung consumers fall victim to the Note 7 disaster.

Samsung promises to do better

Were Samsung's requirements too complicated for the manufacturers, or was it just a terrible case of bad luck that caused both battery cells to feature a pipe bomb property in them? No one exactly know. But what is known is that Samsung has been saying "sorry" and making promises on doing better the next time around for the past few months.

According to LeaKite, The Korean-based company swears that it will make 100% sure that its next devices will be dependable, and people do believe and trust Samsung despite everything that has happened. Samsung's reputation took a huge blow, as the issue with the Note 7 has somehow spread across all its devices, which drove customers away.

Is Samsung still your choice?

Right now, in all honesty, how do you exactly feel about getting another top-tier Samsung handset next time around - the upcoming Galaxy S8 / Note 8? Are you still very much confident in Samsung, or do you intend to give the company a break until it proves it has assured quality smartphones again, or are you totally off of Samsung products indefinitely?