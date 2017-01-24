'Suicide Squad' Director: Joker Should Have Been The Villain; Jared Leto Reprises Role As Joker In DCEU Film

In a recent revelation, Ayer acknowledged his mistake publically and wished that he could go back in time and make Joker the main villain.

According to Ayer's Twitter post, the director addressed a fan who was appreciative of the film and called it a masterpiece. However, "Suicide Squad" director used this as an opportunity to accept the compliment and also address the flaws in the film.

Ayer revealed that he understands "Suicide Squad" to be a controversial film. He also explained that as a film director, he tried to emulate the "insanity of the original comic books." Even though the film was a wild success commercially and the DC fans were introduced to some interesting characters, this success can be largely attributed to DC's power. Ayer also added that if he could do things differently, he would go back in time and make Joker the main villain.

In his long address to the fans, Ayer added that he will give the characters a better story and a plotline that they deserve. He also cleared the rumor about the film's supposed edit with lot of Joker scenes. Ayer clarified that "there isn't a secret edit of the film with a bunch of Joker scenes hidden in a salt mine somewhere."

The fans were reportedly very disappointed seeing Joker's hit and miss performance, even though he was heavily used in the film's promotional material. At the same time, Enchantress too failed to leave an impact as the villainness in the mind of DC fans, Quartz reported.

Meanwhile, Jared Leto has been dropping cryptic hints on his Snapchat account. In a recent image, the Oscar winning actor added two shots, one was a picture of a golden tooth encased in Joker's Gucci box and cover of Alan Moore's "Batman: The Killing Joke" novel.

"Batman: The Killing Joke" is one of the most controversial comics for DC fans that reveals the real origins of the Joker and his merciless defeat of Batgirl. There is no official confirmation about Leto's reprisal of Joker in "Suicide Squad" or any other DCEU film, for that matter. However, he has already teased the continuation of his character by referring to it as the beginning of new version of Joker, Digital Spy reported.

For now, the speculation has it that Joker may also feature in "Gotham City Sirens," a superhero film featuring Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Poison Ivy and Catwoman.