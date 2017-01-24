Ready To Take A Bite Out Of Nougat – Schedules For Samsung Galaxy A5, A7, A9, J5, C5, C7 Released

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge users will now be able to use the newest Android OS platform Nougat 7.0. The flagship devices are among the first Samsung devices to get the latest firmware. But as Galaxy S7 and S7 edge users celebrate with improved Android features, users of the other Samsung mid-line phones like the 2016 version of the Galaxy A5, A7, A9, Galaxy J5 and Galaxy C5 are still waiting for their updates.

Mobi Picker was one of the first to announce the great news saying that this rollout was expected for the two flagship phones because these got Nougat beta programs before they officially received Nougat 7.0. Samsung has also announced that aside from the two popular handsets, the Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge Plus, Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy Tab A with S Pen will also get Nougat 7.0. Meanwhile Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock), Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A3 will receive the update on the first half of the year.

Not mentioned were Nougat 7.0 updates for other popular models like the Galaxy A5 (2016), A7 (2015), A7 (2016), A9, A9 Pro, J5 (2016), Galaxy Tab S2, On7, C5 and C7. But rumors say that Android upgrades for these will rollout during the first half of 2017 as well.

Nougat 7.0 in Samsung devices is a lot different from other Android models, says The Verge. With the Nougat 7.0, the Quick Panel gets a cleaner look with grouped icons to make them easier to find. Direct Reply features allow users to reply to message notifs without leaving the current app. The Nougat also allows multi-window capabilities which make running 7 apps seamless.

The new Nougat 7.0 has new performance features to optimize battery life, entertainment, gaming and sound plus image quality. Samsung also includes Samsung Pass with this upgrade which allows users to log in to websites using their fingerprints.

Users with unlocked handsets from the UK, US and China will be the ones to get the Nougat. Those with devices locked to their particular carriers like AT&T and Verizon could only get the update once it is approved by their carriers.