Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Report: 'Burnt Toast Chemical' And 'Potatoes' A 'Potential Cancer Risk', Reported By Scientist

By Debabtrata Sabud
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017
16th June 1954: A toasting fork and a piece of toast.

16th June 1954: A toasting fork and a piece of toast.(Photo : Photo by Chaloner Woods/Getty Images))

Browned toast and potatoes are the potential cancer risk. The Food Standards Agency recommends Acrylamide that is produced when starchy foods are roasted, fried or grilled for too long at high temperatures.

According to The Telegraph, FSA has started a new campaign which warns people against cooking starchy foods at high temperatures for a long time. These will increase the use of Acrylamide.

The official guidance aims to raise awareness of Acrylamide. Acrylamide is present in many different types of food and is a natural by- product of the cooking process. The scientist has discovered Acrylamide, which forms in some foods when they are cooked in temperatures hotter than 120 degrees C.

FSA has started a campaign on the title "Go for Gold"- a reference to the advice that frying baking, toasting or roasting starchy foods like potatoes are aimed for a golden yellow color.

BBC has reported, the highest levels of the substance are found in foods with high starch content. The highest starch content foods are crisps, bread, breakfast cereals, biscuits, crackers, cakes, and coffee.

The new report of scientist states that people can lower their risk of cancer. This can be avoiding by reducing the use of over browning roast potatoes, chips, root vegetables as well as cereal-based foods.

The outcome of the research on mice has shown that the chemical is toxic to DNA and causes cancer. The researcher assumes the same true in people, although there is no sharp and concrete evidence on this.

However, the scientists have warned the effects of Acrylamide exposure to include an increased lifetime risk of cancer and effects on the nervous and reproductive system. But the effects of Acrylamide on humans depend upon the level of the exposure.

"The Acrylamide in food is directly linked to cancer, but the risk needs to seek further investigation", said by Emma Shields, the health information officer at Cancer Research UK.

The director of policy at the Food Standards Agency Steve Wearne said," the aim of the campaign is to make awareness that may reduce their Acrylamide consumption while eating food".

