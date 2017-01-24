Duggar News: Joy-Anna Duggar hints wedding Plans in ‘Counting On’ Episode 2; Reality-teen Reportedly Pregnant Outside of Matrimony

TLC's off-the-cut reality TV series reveals in second episode how Jinger is preparing for her wedding and meets with Cindy, longtime family friend as well as her wedding designer. Joy-Anna is seen accompanying the party to check out the venue.

As Cindy meets Joy-Anna, she immediately pointed out that the 19-year-old is next in line after Jinger to walk down the aisle. The youngest Duggar daughter announced in November that she has entered into a courtship with boyfriend Austin Forsyth, US Weekly reported.

In the same episode, Jinger is seen gushing at her engagement ring, still amused at the fact that it is happening for real. Jinger talks to the camera and expresses her approval of the venue that she thinks is small enough to be intimate and large enough to accommodate their friends and family members.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, soon after Joy-Anna hinted about her marriage to be the next one in Duggar family, the rumors started surfacing that the teenager is already involved sexually with Forsyth and is also reportedly pregnant with his child outside of wedlock.

According to a source close to the family, there is a lot to this staunch Christian family than meets the eye. The source revealed to Star Magazine that the young couple is far beyond the stage of handholding. Even though the two show that they are "courting," the pair has been sleeping together for over a year, the source claimed.

"Jim Bob and Michelle can preach all they want about their children's chastity, but the plain fact is that their kids are like anyone else's; when they get to their late teens, their hormones are raging." The source explained that Joy-Anna and Austin are no different and have already experienced the forbidden fruit.

Last year, Joy-Anna had a false alarm when she though that she is pregnant, making her reveal the truth to her parents about being intimate with Austin. Even though she was not pregnant, Jim Bob and Michelle were this close to another sex scandal on their hands, the source added.

"Counting On" airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.