Angelina Jolie Lands A Huge Project; Actress Regrets Divorcing Brad Pitt Due To New Work Load And Single Parenting

Following her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has landed herself a huge project. A fragrance has announced the actress their new 'icon'.

According to Telegraph, Guerlain announced that the "Maleficent" actress will be the new face of the brand. "We create perfumes for the women we admire," said Jacques Guerlain stated in a press release.

Guerlain further added that the brand revolves around the idea of the "notes of a woman". These notes are the choices, emotions and dreams that embody modern femininity.

Advertisement

Jolie has a special connection with the brand as she remembers her mother using one of Guerlain products. The actress has reportedly donated her salary from this new gig to charity.

However, taking on new work might mean more juggling between the kids and career for Jolie. Currently Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are involved in a custodial battle regarding their six kids.

While Brad has asked for a shared custody, Angie has been adamant to win her sole custody case. Right now, the kids are living with the actress and their father has been allowed supervised visits.

According to Hollywood Life, taking care of her kids has been more hectic than Jolie has previously anticipated. And without Brad Pitt to help her, she is having a hard time juggling increasing work load and home front.

"She didn't always acknowledge it, but Brad was a huge help - breaking up fights, reading to the little ones. He used to cook for them too," OK! magazine quotes an insider saying. "Now that she has to do everything, she's overwhelmed and anxious all the time. Between that and the stress of strategizing this divorce, she's barely sleeping and not eating."

Rumors are rife that Angie is now regretting her decision to end her marriage. Apparently after kicking Brad Pitt out of her life she understands how important of a part he was to her.