Acer Targets To Thrill Education Sector With Its Convertible TravelMate Spin B1

There is budding knack seen recently with most of the original equipment manufacturers like Dell, HP etc. to build Windows 10 PCs with 2 in 1 capacity. Though it is not true it is not absolutely true that every new Windows 10 PC is a 2-in-1 which can be converted from a notebook to a tablet, but the major tech majors are focusing more on developing such items as their new flagships. However, Acer is now also willing to join this parade with its new creation of TravelMate series, dubbed as the Spin B1.

According to Cnet, the innovative masterpiece TravelMate Spin B1 comes with 11.6-inch display and it can be revolved in a 360-degree manner so that students, artists, and teachers can use this as a conventional notebook for their artistic and writing work as well as they can enjoy and edit their favorite moments, movies, videos and many other things as per their convenience.

As for specifications, the machine houses some of the extremely advanced attributes. As per a report by Digital Trends, the device comes with two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and a single HDMI port. As for processor's part, Spin B1 flaunts Intel Pentium chipset. The device provides dual-band wireless connectivity options alongside Bluetooth 4.0 extension. The device also has a 3.5 mm audio jack and comes with a superlative battery life of approximately 13 hours at a stake while fully charged.

Advertisement

Furthermore, stylus support for Windows is also most likely to be added with this stunner as Acer targets to achieve the high priority majorly in educational sectors with the TravelMate Spin B1. As per potential sources, the company is getting ready to showcase at the 2017 BETT show which is scheduled to begin on January 25, 2017 in London. However, it will be released in the market by sometime within the second quarter of 2017.