'Colossal' Update: Anne Hathaway Controls A Monster In New Film

This decade is filled with many huge monsters springing up to destroy cities or ruin lives. With King Kong, Godzilla, The Pacific Rim's Kaijus and many more, we are still not getting enough of that kind of thing. Now, Anne Hathaway is joining the crusade of huge monsters but with a twist in his next movie, Colossal. The film is an independent film and has released a teaser. Check it out below.

According to Digital Trends, Anne Hathaway is on the rise for monster movies with her new film, Colossal. Hathaway is playing Gloria, a party woman who soon discovers that she has way to connect with a giant monster that appeared in South Korea. The film was shown in Sundance where it got a B+ review where some even say that comedy meets kaiju. Hathaway said "I would have loved this movie and felt so cool knowing it existed."

Many were shocked to know that Anne Hathaway took such an independent film to star on as she is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. However, Hathaway cleared all thinking saying that she felt very free spirited and praised the company and director.

Advertisement

Entertainment Weekly added that the film talks about the ability of Hathaway's character to control the monster. Such film would be a comedic one as it is entirely unique against others. Colossal was directed by Nacho Vigalado. The film is set to be released in big theaters international and it is Tim League's company, Neon, that might handle such project. The film is set to be released on April 7, 2017 in worldwide trailers.

Lastly, when Hathaway was asked on the genre of the film, she simply said that "the movie doesn't have a clear genre." Stay tuned for more updates.

What are your thoughts in Colossal film? Share it with us through the comments below.