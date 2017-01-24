'Black Panther' Update: Photos Of The Set Released Showing Chadwick Boseman In Costume

Marvel is not in a short list of its heroes as year and year goes by with another character on the plate in Marvel Cinematic Universe. After his introduction in Captain America: Civil War, Chadwick Boseman, playing T'Challa, is now enroute to the Black Panther film. Recently, photos of the set was released online which would have sparked those superhero sensations of the fans.

According to Dark Horizons, the production for the "Black Panther" kicks off last week and some of the photos from the set were already released by this time. In the leaked photos, it shows the Ryan Coogler's film with Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and Dania Guria as Okoye with moments of laughter between the scenes. It can be seen that Boseman is wearing the costume in the photos which could possibly mean action scene.

Anyway, there are also shots of Martin Freeman who will be reprising his role as Everett Ross from Captain America: Civil War. The shooting was said to be about a meeting in United Nations but the production kept silent about anything. This is the case since the film is still in its early activities.

Meanwhile, Comic Book added some information on the released photos with Lupiya Nyong' o was seen playing the role of Nakia. Oddly, Dania Gurira was photographed with her newly shaved head. The actress is known as the sword-wielding lady from the Walking Dead, which explains the oddness and drastic change she's done for the role.

For those unfamiliar, T'Challa is the king of the Wakanda, a fictional place of advanced technology resides. The film is set to have release date of February 16, 2018. Stay tuned for more updates.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Marvel film, The Black Panther? Share it with us through the comments below.