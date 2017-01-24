Embattled Superstar Uma Thurman Skates From Brutal Custody Fight â€“ With 4-Year-Old Daughter

Uma Thurman looks confident while fighting in court against ex-partner Arpad Busson over custody of their daughter, Luna.

On January 21, Thurman, 46 years old, was spotted ice skating with her daughter in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Every break she made she comfortably smoke on the side of the rink while her daughter continue skating with other kids.

It was reported that Busson and Turman set for their marriage in 2009 but it was called off and got separated in the same year. They reconciled shortly when Uma got pregnant with their daughter Luna who was born in 2012.

Busson, a multi-millionaire and philantrophist agreed and signed in September 2015 with Thurman a three-year plan to co-parent their daughter, but in August 2016 Busson back in court asking for more custody. He also tried to prohibit Thurman from taking their daughter to Europe while she is filming a new movie, Mail Online reported.

Today they are fighting for their daughter's custody. The former partners kept damaging each other's reputation as they battled in court. And now both of them are pointing fingers to each other as being the more reckless parent, just to win this custody battle.

According to The Sun, back in 2009 the Kill Bill actress accused Busson of throwing a temper tantrum when they were forced to cancel a trip to Bahamas. The cause was Busson's older daughter broke her arms. And then he told his sons to get out and dinner with him. Uma claimed of what Busson's did was very traumatic. She also said that Busson was always angry and very difficult to be with and became meaner during their relationship since 2007.

Busson also accused Thurman for mixing prescription drugs with alcohol while battling a mental illness. Both lawyer's parties will give final statements on January 23.