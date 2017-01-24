â€˜Game Of Thronesâ€™ Season 7 Air Date Leaked; Arya Stark Might Die This Season, Hints Maisie Williams

Fans have been patiently waiting for "Game of Thrones" season 7. It seems like an unintentional leak has revealed the actual date of season premier.

It was previously stated that the seventh season is scheduled for a summer release but no date was mentioned. But IMDb has mentioned a date for the first episode, 25 June 2017.

For GOT fans it's still long away. This will be the first season premiere of the series to debut in the summer rather than its usual time of March or April.

According to showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, because winter began in the sixth season finale, principal photography has been pushed back from its usual July to December schedule. This has been done to capture the winter season for exterior filming.

Moreover, the schedule of Sky Atlantic's has been promising a new drama every month. Now according to their linup for 2017, the company is advertising Fortitude, Billions and Big Little Lies as their drama of the month for January, February and March, respectively.

The remaining named shows are Guerilla-which is set for April, the Twin Peaks return- again this will air in May) and then the next name is- Game of Thrones.

If Sky Atlantic is featuring new drama every month then "Game of Thrones" has been perfectly set aside for the month of June in their calendar. This along with the IMDb leak is making fans speculate that indeed late June is when their favorite series will come out for its seventh season.

More on the HBO TV series, Maisie Williams recently spoke to This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about the upcoming season, according to Express.

Maisie stated that things will get really heat up this season. Every character's life will be at turmoil, including her character Arya Stark. Arya will get to see some high points and some low points.

Then the British actress hinted at her exit from the series and what will she do after that. Maisie however did not confirm whether she will leave the series in seventh or eighth and final season next year.

"It's really strange, but it's exciting," Express quoted Maisie saying on This Morning. "I haven't been able to give my all to anything else, so it's exciting to think I can do whatever I want without any ties."

Fans are now busy speculating that since the story of "Game of Thrones" is almost over with just 15 or so episodes left, it is possible that the upcoming season might be Arya Stark's last season in the series.