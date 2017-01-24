Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

AT&T Introduces $10/day 'International Day Pass' For Overseas Data

First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 07:50 PM EST
(Photo : Getty Images/Tim Boyle)

While other T-Mobile users can travel in over 100 countries for free since 2013, AT&T users do the opposite because they were stuck with the ripoff known as AT&T Passport. At AT&T, users have to pay $40 a month for just 200 MB of data.

Today, AT&T is making international cheaper by introducing a $10 day pass for international roaming. This affordable day pass will help reduce the costs for the occasional traveler. According to Digital Trends, the company announced on Monday that the per-day subscription for the International Day Pass would minimize the cost of the overseas data, texts, and calls for all the subscribers.

The company in the United States have implemented such changes to alleviate the confusion with regards to the customer's experience with the international roaming. The International Day Pass with a $10 per day fee will allow users to use national plan abroad.

The International Day Pass will work as an extension of the national scheme. By having a $10 a day, customers will get 24-hour access to AT&T's affiliate networks around the world. The benefits that they can get from it are the availability of service whenever they travel in more than 100 countries such as U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Central, and South America.

"Traveling has its challenges. It's great being able to use the domestic plan you're familiar with while abroad," David Christoper of AT&T Entertainment Group said.

According to Android Police, the International Day Pass is also similar to the Verizon's TravelPass which costs $10 a day per device. The fee is better to compare to the dozens of small charges users which are usually incurred while traveling.

The Sprint's International Speed Data Roaming day pass provides 100MB of unlimited data, unlimited texting, and 20 cents per minute call in the countries which are covered by the carrier's Global Roaming agreement.

