Axon VR May Be The Next Robotic Sensation Of Virtual Realism [VIDEO]

As the technology segment is improving more vastly one of the major tech segments which are witnessing many advancements is the portion of virtual reality and things related to it. Consumer Electronics Show 2017 was indeed a great platform and obviously a place to be mentioned where tech lovers saw ample amount of VR evidence. One of these stunners was the incredible Axon VR.

According to a report TechCrunch, virtual reality expert, and analyst from the group of IEEE Spectrum Evan Ackerman was able to get some hands-on experience with Axon VR device and he was astonished to see the capability of this robotic wonder. Therefore, he claimed it as a budding stone of this growing haptic technology. As per his words, the VR masterpiece can even generate the bitrate and the sense of breathing by which one can really feel the in-game situations like a dragon breathing on his/her shoulders.

As per axonVR's very own briefing, the revolutionary piece of virtual reality is powered by HaptX support which will enable users to heighten their digital experiences by allowing them to have to feel the texture, shape, motion, vibration, and temperature of virtual objects. Moreover, Axon VR comes with an additional never before attribute, dubbed as HaptX Skeleton, which can extend "the realism by applying physical forces to your body."

Advertisement

CES 2017 was the gateway to many new technological developments especially in the fields of virtual reality. Among all similar quotient, this product managed to amaze many experts, Pro-level players as well as beginners also. Although, this demonstration of the Axon VR can perhaps be regarded as a dummy model or more likely as a sample only.

The real copy is still far away to be released in the market. However, gaming geeks and adventure frenzy individuals who are already getting excited to know its price index, release date and availability need to wait until any official announcement about all these.