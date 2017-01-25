Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Lots' of New 'Injustice 2' Info Coming Next Week: Prequel Comic Releases in April

Jan 25, 2017
Ed Boon, developer of Injustice 2 speaking for a panel session, at the Comic Con in San Diego, California.

Ed Boon, developer of Injustice 2 speaking for a panel session, at the Comic Con in San Diego, California.(Photo : Getty images)

"Injustice 2", the upcoming game that's expected to be released in May this year will have a special stream on their Twitch channel. According to sources, the game is expected to receive a whole lot of new information that's supposedly announced next week.

The stream that's supposedly happening today at 14:00CDT was revealed by Ed Boon on this Twitter feed. He also seemed to suggest that a lot of details will be available for those watching the stream on Twitch. It will be a dedicated Injustice 2 Watchtower stream.

A report from playstationlifestyle mentioned that DC Entertainment had revealed some details for a prequel comic that will be released on Apr. 11 this year. The press release from the company detailed about certain information in terms of game chapters, who'll be joining the team shortly and also agreements with DC Entertainment.

Going into the details, those who'll be ordering the prequel will be the first ones to gather insight on the game that will be released in May. There will be new chapters supposed to debut every week. Tom Taylor will be joined by Bruno Redondo, who's a fan favourite  supposedly taking the role of 'lead artist' of the book.

The press release also stressed that the prequel comic will serve as a bridge between the first Injustice game and the one that's shortly being released in May. On the other side, things were more detailed on trustedreviews, revealing pre-order bonus and also all superheroes part of the game's second sequel.

It seems like DC supervillain Darkseid will be the pre-order bonus who's also eligible to be playable in the game. This is only possible if people pre-order the game and as of now, it's uncertain whether he will be available to others at a later time.  The video game is expected to be released on May 16.

