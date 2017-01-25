Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Another Apple Watch Pop-Up Shop Shuts Down As The Wearable Is No Longer Pushed As A Fashion Item



The wearables market is one of the most trendiest sources of shopping for not just tech enthusiasts but also for people who're looking to stay fit. Now when it comes to wearables, of course there are various options whether you want the product to integrate with the smartphone directly or not. The actual scenario picked up very quickly when Apple stepped into the smartwatch segment.

When it comes to pricing, there's no doubt Apple watches lead the charge. But this also has led to a common conclusion that smartwatches nowadays are more of a fashion statement than looking at them as a necessity. People don't mind shelling so much just to have an additional electronic hardware constantly staying close to their bodies even if they don't make actual use of it.

This following trend unfortunately has led to the closure of two shops. A report from Phonearena revealed that a luxury pop-up store that marketed Apple watches has now shut down, which is not being reported for the first time. Further details also mentioned about the name and location where the Apple watch was longer available due to restrictions imposed by Apple themselves.

Earlier, a pop-up store in London was also closed for the same reason. The actual reason for Apple to make such a move was the fact that they were selling the most expensive luxury watch that is estimated for selling at a price of US$17,000. Additionally, another report from  Appleinsider mentioned that the stores were solely operated by Apple to market their smartwatches, according to information that was available to them.

All the stores primarily offered the most expensive luxury gold edition of 'The Watch' that was sold at its aforementioned price. While the actual reason for the closure was lack of sales for the products, it's also believed that a design change for the successor of the original Apple watch, also led to the closure.  

