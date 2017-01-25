Edge Memory Announces Video Speed Class SD Cards

During the annual CES event that concluded in the first week of January this year, a lot of products made it into the consumer markets. Among them, a special class of SD cards were introduced by Avant technology. The firm is the parent of Mushkin and Edge memory. Both the brands share a number of products with Edge memory being in common to most of the products.

Edge memory will concentrate primarily towards the enterprise grade hardware and the same market segment. The products that were introduced are now being prepared for sale under Edge memory's direct branding. The products in question are the Video speed class or VSC SD cards that are based on application-performance class that are mainly made use of, in recording environments including action camera, monitoring hardware and also vehicle dash cams and all other recording hardware based on IP tracking.

The primary features of the Video speed class cards are that they function at a write speeds in order to qualify for VSC Class storage devices. A detailed report on Anandtech explained further highlighting the release date for those products possibly arriving in storage capacities upto 128GB. The optimal operating temperatures are mentioned to be suitable between -25C and upto 85C complying with industrial requirements.

The VSC class SD products are available this Spring. Regarding the access and transfer speeds peak at 225MBps while the transfer speeds peak at 195MBps. It seems like these are possibly the most attained speeds yet according to a certain claim. Apart from VSC storage devices, various other products like a USB3.0 enclosure and also M.2 SATA SSDs and an OTG-Compatible USB Drive all possibly arriving with hardware encryption.

An earlier report from Anandtech here also explained in detail about the new SSDs from Mushkin, primarily aimed at mainstream systems with a very good SATA interface. Among the two primary products, the Reactor Armor 3D drive would be with multi-level memory while the Triactor 3D drive would use triple level cell memory.