‘This Is Us’ S1E13 ‘Three Sentences’– Triplets Get Separate 10th Birthdays; Very Heartbreaking Ending

NBC's 'This Is Us' Season 1 Episode 13 airs tonight and Mandy Moore who plays Rebecca in the series says that viewers will surely love tonight's episode just like she does. Aside from being the episode showing the triplet's 10th birthday party, it will also be about Jack and Rebecca in the middle of all the chaotic preparations debating whether they should have another kid or not. Moore said that 'Three Sentences' will sit with audiences for days.

Spoilers Guide reveals that 'Three Sentences' will be about Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia and Rebecca getting over their heads in preparing for individual parties for their three children. The triplets are celebrating their 10th birthday and each one wants to have a specific birthday party theme. Present events will show the siblings struggling for major life decisions as well.

Kate, played by Chrissy Metz, is thinking of getting a gastric bypass surgery, Kevin is working on his romantic life while Randall tries to make time for William as he gets busier at the office. Flashback reveals Kate wants a Madonna party and Jacks takes on the challenge of bedazzling a glove for her. Randall is up for a magic party and practices on his tricks. And of course Kevin wants a 'Princess Bride' party which did not surprise Jack and Rebecca one bit.

Advertisement

It's utter chaos; three cakes, dozens of kids waiting for their friend's party and setting up the decorations. But in the middle of it all Jack is being upset that his kids are all growing up, says Entertainment Weekly. He convinces Rebecca to have another baby so that they won't miss their kids as they grow up and become independent.

But the laughter and chaos ends as 'This Is Us' season 1 episode 13 will also feature Jack's death at the end. This is basically why 'Three Sentences' will sit with audiences for days. 'This Is Us' season 1 episode 13 airs on NBC every Thursdays 9 pm ET.