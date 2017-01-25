Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Divergent’ Star Shailene Woodley To Mobilize Huge Protest As Trump OKs Dakota Pipeline Project

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 01:05 AM EST
'Divergent' series actress Shailene Woodley is going to face the biggest challenge of all; an executive order from none other than President-elect Donald Trump to advance the North Dakota Access pipeline project. Woodley, along with hundreds of indigenous people, have come to Standing Rock to protest the controversial project since September 2016. Upon hearing the sad news, Shailene simply told MSNBC: "We mobilize."

Shailene Woodley has been in Standing Rock for months and has pledged to continue her fight, says People. She was even arrested in October for starting a protest; she was arrested together with a hundred more people from indigenous tribes living in the area. Shailene has been protesting against the North Dakota Access pipeline project due to its irreparable impact to the environment.

The time she was arrested, she said that police who took the protesters down used severe force. They were blasted with cold water and shot with rubber bullets despite the freezing temperatures they faced.  Woodley cited protecting "indigenous sovereignty and indigenous rights."

The 'Fault In Our Stars' actress even took the protest to Sundance as she held a Standing Rock event on Monday at the Zoom Restaurant in Park City, Utah. She called on Robert Redford to cut his ties with Sundance supporter Chase Bank who is one of the large corporations funding the project, Just Jared reported. "There is a hypocrisy in talking about indigenous cultures but not doing anything as a non-native ally, to stand with them," she said.

Shailene was in an interview after Trump ordered the project to move forward. She said that as a population and as a society, everyone should hold corporations accountable because there are banks and companies invested in the pipeline. She mentioned that regardless of any executive order, if there is no money invested in the project, it cannot be built.

The North Dakota Access pipeline will be constructed underneath the Missouri River. Woodley explains that once these pipes leak, it would affect drinking water of tens of millions of water in North and South Dakota up to millions located down the river. And regarding claims that the pipeline project will usher in more jobs, she said that the oil from this project will be exported. "There's a lot of false narratives and a lot of lies, and if we're talking about creating jobs, renewable energy is the way to go," she said. "It's untapped territory and it would create millions of jobs."

 

