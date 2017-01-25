WatchOS 3.2 Update Seems To Come Along With Theater Mode, SiriKit & Others Into Apple Watch

Apple is planning to bring a whole new feature to the Apple Watch in the forthcoming update watchOS 3.2 update. Though Apple has not released the beta update yet to the developers, but Apple has recently shared release notes and highlighting the new features that will be coming along with the update.

Theater Mode is coming to Apple Watch that is designed to let the customers and fans of the device promptly mute the screen on the Apple Watch and it will further disable raise to wake that will prevent the screen from lighting up with an arm movement. Having the theater mode enabled, the customers will still continue receiving the haptic feedback for every incoming notification. 9to5mac suggests that the notification can be viewed by just pressing down the digital screen or simply tapping the screen when the alert arrived.

MacRumors reported that the Theater Mode was already included in the watchOS 3.1.3, but it seems that it does not appear and still is not available to the customers as one of their options but Apple further stated that the Theater Mode will be activated when the watchOS 3.2 will be out and installed. The Theater Mode speculated to be included in the iOS 10.0, but the mode was originally designed for the Apple Watch, the said speculation said that the theater mode will only be activated through a popcorn-shared icon, so the report suggested that consumers may see the aid option or icon on the Apple Watch.

Advertisement

Theater Mode will not be the only one coming together with the upcoming update, watchOS 3.2. The update will also bring the SiriKit, wherein it allows the customers to ask anything to Siri. Anything that the customers they want Siri to do, just like send payment, send messages, make a call, searching photos, log a workout, book a ride, and so on. Customers may not new to this update as it was already available on their iOS devices since the release of the iOS 10, but Siri is surely new to Apple Watch.

So, rumors suggest that when watchOS 3.2 beta will be out, it will also come along with Theater Mode, SiriKit, WatchKit Framework Enhancements, AVAudioPlayer API. But Apply has not given any hints or indication of when will watchOS 3.2 will launch.