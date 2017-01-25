Why OnePlus OxygenOS Update Paused?; Beta Program Open for a Month

OnePlus had officially initiated the rollout of OxygenOS 3.2.0 to OnePlus 3 smartphone. The OS update fixed a lot of bugs and issues that early adopters were facing. However, as it currently stands, the update has been paused due to some reasons.

According to Phone Arena, issues and bugs have recently surfaced during the Oxygen OS update of OnePlus smartphones. As some users found out on the OnePlus forums, IMEI on the OnePlus 3 was being sent in plain text over HTTP whenever some users attempted a check for OTA.

Some users pointed out that everytime the "Check Update" button has been pressed, a request is made to OnePlus servers which contains a user's IMEI in a header plainly called "imei", and in the user agent as well. Since this request is made over HTTP and not HTTPS, it is easy for anyone to snoop over a specific user's IMEI in a MITM attack.

Because of the sudden pause in the Oxygen OS update, OnePlus stated via Deccan Chronicle, "Due to some reports of issues while upgrading, we are temporarily stopping the rollout to investigate. We will start back up as soon as possible."

OnePlus Oxygen OS update was meant to reach 100% rollout in 48 hours. However, it has been paused after about 26 hours. It is unknown what the issue is, how many users received the update and how many of these have had "the issues and bugs".

The operating system (OS) update is promised to be back up "as soon as possible", but for users wish to manually flash the update, you can still find a few mirrors. However, flashing this particular update may involve risks so make sure to have backups when doing so.

OnePlus is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer founded by Pete Lau in December 2013.