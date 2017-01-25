Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teaser Video Confirms Start Of Universe Survival Saga – Action Scenes Revealed

「ドラゴンボール超」公式 official photo

「ドラゴンボール超」公式 official photo(Photo : Twitter/「ドラゴンボール超」公式)

Fans of 'Dragon Ball Super' have a lot to look forward to next month because the new Universal Survival Saga arc officially begins on February 5. In a 15-second teaser video released by Toei Animation, 'Dragon Ball Super' Universe Survival Saga was introduced with cool action clips from the different scenes in the new season.

Anime News Network has the lowdown on the new arc saying that Goku gets an invitation to fight in a martial arts tournament between all universes. The tournament was called 'Chikara no Taikai' or 'Tournament of Power' and will bring together the most powerful beings in the universe. There is a prize waiting for the winner while the losers suffer a consequence. "What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?" asks the description of the new arc.

Meanwhile, Comic Book describes the teaser trailer as explosive with scenes featuring beloved characters from past arcs and new warriors too. The video starts with Cabba who is a popular Saiyan with roots from Universe 6.  Next is another warrior from Freeza's race while a young woman becomes a female Saiyan who appears to look like Broly.

Broly is a very familiar character in 'Dragon Ball Super' movie franchise. It is rumored that Female Broly is here for a good reason; and she could be a steadfast warrior that could survive till the end of the competition.

The rest of the video features other worthwhile characters like Zen-Oh, High Priest, Beerus, Chama and the rest of the Universes' Gods of Destruction. Weird creatures abound too such as a pink elephant that represents Universe 10 and a scary clown with a red nose.  Of course, Goku was also in the video fighting a huge warrior that looks like a wolf with a red cape. Krillin and Vegeta also have their share of fight scenes.

'Dragon Ball Super' Universal Survival Arc will air on February 5 on Crunchyroll at 7:15 pm CST while the English dubbed version airs on Adult Swim every Saturdays at 11:30 pm.

 

