Samsung's Upcoming Galaxy Tab S3 May Be Witnessed At MWC 2017

Ample amount of rumors were flaunting from a long past about Samsung's next tablet. Though there were no insights revealed then by any reliable sources. But now tech fans can now hope for something more obvious about Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 as Some latest information about its specs and features have recently been leaked by technology insider Weibo.

According to PhoneArena, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 was earlier expected to be released by the last quarter of 2016. But due to Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 incident, the company turned down its plans to reveal the tablet at the said time. The current reports suggest that Galaxy Tab S3 will be released within sometime before the second phase of this year. Potential sources are even hinting that Samsung will be showcasing this incredible upcoming masterpiece at the Mobile World Congress 2017 as the company is not uncovering the Galaxy S8 in the same event.

However, Galaxy Tab S3 has already received its WIFI alongside Bluetooth certification some time before now. This makes it clear that Samsung has already projected and completed the overall architecture for the said device. According to GSMArena, the latest revelations leaked by Weibo has surfaced much about its specifications. As per the report, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will be powered by Samsung's very own Exynos 7420 chipset. It will have a 4GB RAM specification. Though the internal storage quantity is still unknown, the tablet is assured to sport UFS 2.0 storage technology.

Furthermore, Weibo authority stated that Galaxy Tab S3 will come with USB Type-C Port alongside a dedicated fingerprint sensor embedded within the home button. Although the company hasn't announced anything about the final number of variants of Tab S3. But, as per the leak, at least two Galaxy Tab S3 models are assured to be released. The first one dubbed as SM-T825 which will mainly flaunt LTE module and the second instance, codenamed SM-T820, will flaunt majorly WIFI connectivity. The price index of both the models is still not known.