Ralph Lauren Bashed On Social Media For Designing Melania Trump's Dress On Inauguration Day - Boycott Campaign Continues Against Famous Retailer

Ralph Lauren, one of the distinguished designer brands is under constant media fishbowl when it pulled off a shock designing inauguration dress for Melania Trump.

Melania Trump carried a powder blue formal outfit for her husband Donald Trump's inauguration and the designer that fabricated her costume is now under media criticism.

Many people are now making a decision to boycott Ralph Lauren, the brand behind Melania's dress, particularly on social media labelling the designer as "supporting oppression", maintains Harper's Bazaar.

Some Twitter users took it to their personal accounts and established that it appears as if Lauren does not care about Donald Trump's misogynistic attitude as well as his sexual assaults towards women.

People have begun using a hashtag for those who are supporting the boycott. #BoycottRalphLauren is the new social media trend now as people are expressing their sentiments towards Ralph Lauren's latest client.

"Ralph Lauren just hurt a lot of women today and we won't forget. It's not OK to support oppression. #boycottralphlauren #imwithtomford"

Melania Trump's custom made blue dress was created by Ralph Lauren. However, some suggest that the designer had no choice, but to deliver his best in order to create an apparel for her husband's big day.

"The brand designed a custom-made powder-blue dress for the new First Lady, which she wore with matching elbow-length gloves and diamond earrings."

However, the rumor mill is churning that the clothing brand did have the choice and the decision was made by Ralph Lauren itself. Therefore, the public seems dissatisfied with the decision and kicked off a boycott campaign.

The seriousness has led to a new level as one of the Twitter user created an account just to point fingers towards the First Lady.

"Shame on you @RalphLauren for dressing the wife of incoming dictator. Anything for a buck. #BoycottRalphLauren #GrabYourWallet"

Some of the Twitter users went to the extent of throwing away their Ralph Lauren accessories and clothing items in order to cut off their ties with the real-time brand.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the spokesperson of Ralph Lauren also took it to the media and delivered a statement on behalf of the retailer.

We immediately started to get complaints about Melania Trump wearing [the label]."

Ralph Lauren was also the designer that was picked by Hilary Clinton. The democrat presidential candidate was also carrying a Ralph Lauren dress and people are not going berserk over this decision.

The blowback that is initiated by Melania Trump does not only inculcate negative viewpoints. Some of the onlookers also appreciated her look, including Camille Grammer, former wife of Kelsey Grammar on Twitter, reports Glamour.

Another Twitter user claimed that Melania looks stunning in a Ralph Lauren dress, agreeing with Camille who agreed that Melania's outfit is superb.

Although Ralph Lauren has gleaned massive negative feedback particularly designing Mrs. Trump's dress, he is not known for his precise political affiliation. Due to his apolitical perception, he is known to have been designing dresses for numerous First Ladies.

According to WWD, he has dressed Hilary Clinton, Nancy Regan and Betty Ford. But this does not mean that he had specifically endorsed or supported a candidate.

As far as designing Melania Trump's dress is concerned, Ralph Lauren's stands were apolitical. It was all about the First Lady looking stunning at her husband's inauguration Day. The designer has made it clear that even though he has dressed Michelle Obama and Hilary Clinton for the weekend, no one is highlighting these two personalities.

Although there are some of the designers who have denied working with Melania Trump. Brands such as Sophie Theallet, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs have stated in a public statement that they would decline dressing Mrs. Trump if asked. On the other hand, designers such as Carolina Hererra and Thom Browne have firmly established that it would be an honor to work with Melania Trump.