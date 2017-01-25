Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Pokemon GO Latest News: New Update Launching Soon With Loads Of Evolution And Contents

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 08:32 AM EST
Pokemon Go To Get A Major Update Soon

Pokemon Go To Get A Major Update Soon(Photo : Flickr/Eduardo Woo)

It is absolutely true that the premium mobile title Pokemon GO has drawn worldwide success to the game's publisher Niantic. Witnessing the magic of Gen 1 Pokemon over the players, the company also launched Gen 2 module for the same with more attractive and gigantic Poke beings.The company has now focused its operations on developing new updates for the enlighting enhancements of Gen 2 Pokemon saga. As per latest insights, Niantic will be rolling out its next set of updates very soon.

According to Dialy Star, the said update may not be huge but it may derive some potential changes for the players so that they can be more engaged with the title. Primarily, a nest migration may be in the list of evolutions to be seen within this patch. As per further reports, this will be the 12th nest migration in the lineup since the beginning of the game and the update is likely to turn the local Dratini nest into a useless piece of art in the game.

Moreover, a news and update section is speculated to be added as an in-game feature, as Express notifies that there would be newsfeed button launched alongside this update which will be meant to keep all players up-to-date about all upcoming Pokemon events and patch notes for the gameplay. Niantic also unveiled an update to the game (encoded as  v0.53.2) which majorly offers Korean manuscripts and language patch to the game. Besides all these, according to another most recent report, Android update 0.53.1 has caused the game to pause on the home screen of the majority of Android devices once the loading bar reaches 100%. This update is also said to resolve this matter and thereby make the game as flawless as before.

The last Gen 2 based update included many new kinds of stuff to the game like evolution stones, rare shiny Pokemon, or more Pokemon eggs to hatch a hard-to-obtain Togepi, Pichu, or a new Eevee evolution. This update is also expected to reveal such magnetic features as well. Also, some sources are currently indicating that Niantic is getting prepared for an exclusive event for Pokemon Gen 2 legendaries on the upcoming April Fools Day. Although, this insight requires a proper official confirmation which is still awaited from the company's end.

