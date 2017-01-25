LG Watch Sport and Watch Style Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches Appear In Blurry Press Photos

The Mobile World Congress is not too far away, with the annual smartphone trade event in Barcelona not only witnesses smartphone releases but everything related to smartphones and smart technology. It's also now understood that the official launch of Android Wear v2.0 is expected to be unveiled at the same event.

A new wearable by LG has entered the record books leading a numerous rumours about its possible features and the hardware itself. The LG Watch Sport and also the Watch Style from the South Korean manufacturer is now shortly expected to be announced at the MWC possibly with Android wear 2.0.

It's now known that the rendered images were somehow leaked to the internet possibly revealing the majority of the hardware in terms of how it looks from the outside. Even though they are pixelated due to the low resolution, the image however seemingly depicts that it will sport a crown dial at the right side of the watch that was reported by phonearena.

The report also revealed that the Watch Sport would be a bit bigger than its other variant, the Watch Style. The Watch style would be offered primarily in a titanium grey colour variant and the rose gold variant while the Watch sport would arrive in dark blue and white colour choices.

For those who want to have a look at the watch straps, the material for the straps looks to be primarily leather and the same was disclosed on this report from technobuffalo. Battery specifications for both the variants were mentioned in the report, with the larger Watch Sport would be equipped with a 430mAh battery and also 768MB of memory while the Watch Style would receive a meagre 240mAh capacity of battery and 512MB of RAM.

This also suggests that the Watch Sport would offer a lot of power hungry training apps and other fitness oriented services. While the Android wear 2.0 is yet to be made public with the announcement, all speculations lead to the MWC event which might be the place of reveal for both the hardware as well as the software itself.