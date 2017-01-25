Samsung To Release 7nm Chip For Galaxy S9 Processor Soon

Samsung Company is planning to invest heavily in extending its status in the semiconductor market. The company's contract in the said business has grown steadily over the past years which now contribute a lot to its revenues. And to achieve that newly set goal, Samsung have taken the next big step in the chip production.

According to GSMarena, the company is now aiming to manufacture the 7nm class chipsets on 2018. The managing director of Samsung's LSI Division said that the business would make sure to maximize the advantages of EUV (extreme ultraviolet exposure equipment) in the 7-nanometer process. Moreover, they will also secure the competitiveness regarding the performance and power consumption.

Apple's chipset manufacturing foundry TSMC and Cupertino giant are working together for the production of the said chipset. And from what the look of things, TSMC's 7nm chip primary challenger will be Samsung because the company has already started working on the chip from 2016.

The company's chief of the semiconductor LSI division has called the technology "challenging" during the quarterly results press conference. It was mentioned that Samsung expects to be a leader because of the introduction of the next-gen extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment.

The said equipment can help laying down the minuscule transistors close to each other. According to Ubergizmo, the TSMC will undergo risk in the production process of 7nm chipsets this year. Next year, they are also expected to face danger in the mass production.

"We hope 7nm technology to be challenging for all of the patterning scalings and adding that the company will lead the most advanced technology with the same competitiveness as 14nm and 10nm," said Dr. Heo Kuk, Managing Director of Samsung Electronics' System LSI Division.

For the meantime, the company will just aim to perfect the 10nm lithography for the flagship line this year. Moreover, they are also planning to improve the 14nm chips for the midrange and wearables segment.