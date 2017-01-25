McDonald's New Big Mac Is Coming! Giving 10,000 Bottles Of Their Special Sauce This Thursday!

Just this January, McDonald's introduced their new Big Mac bacon burger in Canada for just a limited time, though. But now, it seems that McDonald's may no longer be left behind as it is one of the big fast food burger chains not offering a bacon burger on its menu, odd right. But the fast-food chain seems like ready to catch up to Wendy's and Burger King.

After the report of McDonald's limited opening of Big Mac with bacon in Canada, the loyal customers of the burger chain in the United States are now wondering and one analyst asked if they can be able to order one bacon burger in the US. According to Nomura's Mark Kalinowski, he wrote Tuesday in a research note stating that McDonald's Big Mac will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this 2017.

With this menu item, it already seems no additional ingredient is required for the fast-food chain. Kalinowski further stated that if Big Mac with bacon sells well then perhaps the McDonald's U.S might put into consideration of it for the domestic market? Business Insider further reported that Wendy's has been doing great with its Baconator for over years now, and also for the Burger King's new Bacon King, BBQ Bacon King Line extension.

But first, McDonald's bacon burger need to fix its Bacon Big Mac if they wanted to catch the customers of every country, says Hollis Johnson after tested the bacon burger of McDonald. Furthermore, in celebrating the two new versions of McDonald's Big Mac, Fox News reported that the fast-food chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac's special sauce This Thursday!

Becca Hary, the spokesperson of McDonald stated and claimed that the Big Mac sauce of McDonald's is unique as it has a classic combination of ingredients. Big Mac's sauce remains timeless and customers continue to enjoy the signature taste.

So every Big Mac lovers should save the date!