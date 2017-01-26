Report: Erin Andrews Reveals Hidden Struggle With Cervical Cancer

Famous sports star Erin Andrews has revealed she was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year. In an interview, she confessed the most difficult phase of her life which made her powerful than ever.

According to VARIETY, The 38-year-old Fox broadcaster and "Dancing with the Stars" co-hosts, Erin Andrews in an interview with MMBQ said, "She has diagnosed last year in the month October directly after her normal checkup last June, only six months after triumphant of the trial against her stalker, Michael David Barrett".

In Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, she underwent her treatment and her first surgery was on October 11. The doctors gave a clean chit to Andrews that she wouldn't need radiations or chemotherapy after the second surgery on November 1.

Advertisement

Mail Online has reported, Post encountering with cervical cancer and before the medical procedure, the Fox Sports reporter expressed the desire to her Oncologist that she doesn't watch to miss any football matches of (Fox's) Super Bowl. Thereafter, five days later Andrews was back in her interest but her Doctor didn't approve of going back to job instantly.

All through the pain, her passion for the game is epitomized as a counterfeit instrument during her lawsuit and while she was diagnosed with cancer. All along her trial, she tried to keep her calmness; as sports have been a getaway.

However, at the time of NFL season and hosting Dancing with stars, she didn't tell her co-workers about the scare. She said, "I'm so strong to come up against such a situation all of this and occupying a job in football as the only female member of the crew."

Meanwhile, Andrews will be back to her work on Feb 5 at the Super Bowl. She attains a blissful life with her long time boyfriend Jarret Stroll, ex- NHL sports star in the form of a commitment.