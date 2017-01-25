Saturn's Moon Mimas And Tethys Are Look-Alikes Of Star Wars' 'Death Star'

For Star Wars fans, one look at the new image of Saturn's moon would make them want to look twice or thrice. NASA has already confirmed this new image is indeed one of Saturn's moon nearest to the planet but some were not too convinced, thinking that one of their scientists is just one of the movie's avid fan. It is definitely something to look into the closer as the resemblance of the satellite to the famous 'Death Star' makes jokes on the eyes of the observers.

Another of Cassini's special feature of its subject, the planet Saturn, is the captured image one of its satellite, the moon Mimas with its visible Herschel Crater. As Space reports, the distinctive 88-miles wide crater of Mimas gives off the idea of how it looks a lot like the 'Death Star' that the Disney film has provided for their viewers. Although it came to be coincidental, avid fans cannot help but wonder how the movie creators envisioned 'Death Star' and if there is any connection to the documentaries of NASA.

But with Saturn having a lot of moons for Cassini to observe, it has captured yet another of 'Death Star' look-alikes. According to reports from The Space Reporter, the moon Tethys do have the same huge crater named Odysseus, may have been formed by cosmic impacts. The peak which is called Scheria Montes is 660 miles across, as moon Tethys is just one of Saturn's large moons.

Advertisement

All of these had been captured by Cassini using its narrow-angle camera as it combines different filters in order that the image can be taken. For 20 years, Cassini probe has been going around outside of the earth to get hold of details from outer space. With its 3rd and almost final mission as it grazes on Saturn's rings, until its last transmission when it plummets Saturn's atmosphere, every information it takes is vital and informative.