Huawei's Second Generation Smartwatch Is A Thing To Watch Out For In MWC 2017

Huawei is in to unveil more and more of its products in just at the start of the year, with Mobile World Congress happening on February 26, there's no stopping the Chinese Telco-Mobile Company to release their much-awaited products. Rumors of P10, MediaPad T3 and a lot more are already circling the tech world, building more of enthusiasm and anticipation from the tech savvy worldwide. Right now, news of the Huawei Watch 2 are already making noise even before the MWC 2017 event, with its new features and specs, this is another of Huawei's innovative ideas yet to uncover.

As the first generation, Huawei Watch unveiled last year, the smartwatch had been a trendsetter and a keeper of activities for the user. But according to reports from The Verge, the second generation Huawei Watch will be less thick and with a sporty look which users would not be scared of its previously sophisticated look. Although not all models will have the special built-in cellular data connectivity, rumor has it that the watch can make phone calls.

Despite being criticized for some time to be thick, Huawei Watch tends to look classy with its sapphire-covered display, making it one of the best-looking smartwatches ever made. According to reports from Digital Trends, the 'sporty' design may be from a marketing point of view as the company would want to cater to ALL kinds of users, choosing either from a leather or a stainless steel strap. It will also work on Google's next generation wearable OS, the Android Wear 2.0 which will be launched on February 9 alongside two smartwatches from LG.

Other features like SIM compartments are to be discussed with questions of whether it will support 4G LTE networks or just 3G ones hasn't been mentioned. As it will follow from LG's flagship for a few weeks, rest assured that the Huawei Watch 2 will still conquer the interest of consumers.