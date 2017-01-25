HTC VIVE Fitness Tracker Gets Green Signal From FCC

HTC has been known as tech maker for its incredible pieces of gadgets equipped with the most advanced attributes. Among its all product lineups the company has been strongly focusing to smart gears since 2014. HTC is major observing its knack for developing fitness tracker as witnessed with its latest inclusion which just got the approval from FCC panel.

According to PhoneArena, an HTC wearable device with VIVE brand name has just passed the certification process of FCC which is not at all the highly suspected device previously dubbed as 'Halfbeak'. The insights brief this device as a fitness tracker watch alike element featuring a model number 2PYV100. Reports suggest that the device comes with fitness tracking modules like heartbeat monitor, BP checker etc. Moreover, as a superlative compliment to the gadget, wireless connectivity is assured with a couple of RF antennas.

As per a report by The Leaker, the company's first attempt to launch any sort of fitness gear failed with its 'Grip' which was canceled by the end of 2014. However, potential sources and experts expect to see the newly projected model in the upcoming MWC conference in Barcelona.

Advertisement

Although, official authorities from HTC's side have not yet spent any word of mouth or any such announcements till now. The fitness wear has been planned by the company to be released majorly in the United States, Australia, European regions, Japan, Canada and Taiwan etc, as per the details are seen in the listing of FCC.

The specialty in HTC's major range of devices is its protective features and resistance capacity of dust, damage, and water. The upcoming fitness tracker is also expected to have similar kinds of specifications. Although, FCC has just passed the approval to what is more like a prototype of the model and the real masterpiece is thought to be little or far away from its official launch. Also, the price index and the availability of the product is still left to be answered by the manufacturer.