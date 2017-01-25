‘Arrival’: Eight Oscar Nominations Send The Movie Back To Theatre

Last year's director Denis Villeneuve's "Arrival" has already been appreciated by audience. The critics also critically acclaimed the movie.

However, according to CNET, after receiving as many as eight Academy Award nominations, it will have a theatrical release, beginning January 27. It hasn't been announced how long the second round of release will last, but it likely depends on how the movie will do on box office this time.

This time, the new screenings will feature some additional footage. However this extra footage is mainly behind-the-scenes rather than the extended cut of the movie itself.

"Arrival" revolves around the story of scientists and leading lady Amy Adams' linguist character. They try to figure out how to deal with a sudden alien arrival on earth and communicate with the extraterrestrial beings.

As per Vox, along with Arrival, the Oscar nominations have also went to Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight for the category of Best Picture.

Adams played the character of a smart and capable woman in the lead role quite appreciatively. "So much of linguistics is very mathematical, which is not in my wheelhouse, but once it became anthropological and sociological I identified with it.," CNET quoted Amy Adams talking about the use of linguistics in the movie.

Jeremy Renner stated that all humans have something in common. Something that both unites them as well as divides them. Language is what unites people, but it also divides people.

He further added that religion can also be termed by few people as common goal of mankind. However, along with language there is a major common thing which every human being can empathize about is the presence of emotions. And even if it's a sad fact but fear is the most powerful emotion.

The Oscars will be held on February 26 at 8:30 pm Eastern on ABC.